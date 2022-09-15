Genshin Impact Dori best build and Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, and weapon

Dori is a new 4-Star Electro character who debuted in Genshin Impact during Phase 2 of the 3.0 update.

As a 4-Star character, Dori doesn't have her own Banner, but is featured with boosted pull odds when she is included in a 5-Star character's Banner.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for the travelling merchant successfully, it’s good to know the best Dori build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team comp. It's also handy to know what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Dori to her full potential.

Collected Miscellany - "Dori: Business Is Booming" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Dori Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Dori is a 4-Star Electro claymore user who is best used in a hybrid healer support role due to her ability to apply electro damage while off field and healing any active character on the field with her Elemental Burst.

Here's a summary of Dori’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Electro.

: Electro. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Weapon : Claymore.

: Claymore. Banner : Adrift in the Harbor and Drifting Luminescence.

: Adrift in the Harbor and Drifting Luminescence. Best build : Healer and support hybrid.

: Healer and support hybrid. Normal Attack : Marvelous Sword-Dance: Modified.

: Marvelous Sword-Dance: Modified. Elemental Skill : Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon.

: Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon. Elemental Burst : Alcazarzaray's Exactitude.

: Alcazarzaray's Exactitude. Passive one : An Eye for Gold (the cooldown of Dori's Elemental Skill is decreased by one second when a character connected to Dori's Jinni triggers an Electrocharged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Crystallize reaction - but this effect can only be triggered once every three seconds).

: An Eye for Gold (the cooldown of Dori's Elemental Skill is decreased by one second when a character connected to Dori's Jinni triggers an Electrocharged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, Electro Swirl, or Crystallize reaction - but this effect can only be triggered once every three seconds). Passive two : Compound Interest (When Troubleshooter Shots or After Sales Service Rounds are activated from Dori's Elemental Skill, she will restore five Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge possessed, with a maximum of 15 Energy restored this way, and only one instance of Energy Restoration allowed to be active at a time).

: Compound Interest (When Troubleshooter Shots or After Sales Service Rounds are activated from Dori's Elemental Skill, she will restore five Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge possessed, with a maximum of 15 Energy restored this way, and only one instance of Energy Restoration allowed to be active at a time). Crafting Passive: Dori has a 25% chance to recover some materials used when crafting character and weapon materials.

Dori Normal Attack - Marvelous Sword-Dance: Modified

Dori can perform up to a three-hit consecutive strike combo with her claymore. If using Dori's charged attack instead, she will drain stamina to perform a spinning attack. When the charged attack ends, Dori will then activate one more powerful hit that knocks back any enemy it hits.

As with most claymore users, Dori's plunge attack will strike the ground below her, damaging all enemies in her path and dealing AOE (area of effect) damage upon landing.

Dori Elemental Skill - Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon

When activated, Dori summons a Spirit-Warding Lamp that fires off a Troubleshooter Shot at opponents thats deals Electro damage. When the Troubleshooter Shot hits an enemy, it creates two After-Sales Service Rounds that automatically track opponents and deal more Electro damage.

Dori Elemental Burst - Alcazarzary's Exactitude

Dori summons a Jinni that connects to the active character and continuously restores HP scaled off Dori's maximum HP and regenerates Energy, while applying the Electro element to the active character.

Additionally, a connector line will form between the Jinni and the active character, and if any enemy touches the line, it will deal one instance of Electro damage to them every 0.4 seconds. However, this can't be stacked, as only one Jinni can be activated at a time.

Genshin Impact Dori Talent materials

Rich Red Brocade

To get the most out of using Dori, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Dori, you're going to need to farm a lot of Ingenuity and Rich Red Brocade materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Dori has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Talent materials you need to improve one of Dori's Talents in Genshin Impact:

Dori Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Ingenuity, x6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Ingenuity, x3 Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Ingenuity, x4 Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Ingenuity, x6 Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Ingenuity, x9 Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x4 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Bloodjade Branch 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x6 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Bloodjade Branch 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x9 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Bloodjade Branch 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x12 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Bloodjade Branch, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Dori's Talents:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Ingenuity

x6 Faded Red Satin

x6 Bloodjade Branch

x21 Guide to Ingenuity

x22 Trimmed Red Silk

x31 Rich Red Brocade

x38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Dori's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Ingenuity

x18 Faded Red Satin

x18 Bloodjade Branch

x63 Guide to Ingenuity

x66 Trimmed Red Silk

x93 Rich Red Brocade

x114 Philosophies to Ingenuity

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Dori Ascension materials

Kalpalata Lotus.

Just like Talents, you need to use Dori Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Dori, you're going to need to farm a lot of Kalpalata Lotus and Thunderclap Fruitcore materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Dori to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Dori Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Dori Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver, x3 Kalpalata Lotus, x3 Faded Red Satin 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, x2 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x10 Kalpalata Lotus, x15 Faded Red Satin 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, x4 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x20 Kalpalata Lotus, x12 Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x30 Kalpalata Lotus, x18 Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x45 Kalpalata Lotus, x12 Rich Red Brocade 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Thunderclap Fruitcore, x60 Kalpalata Lotus, x24 Rich Red Brocade 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Dori in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver

x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

x9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

x18 Faded Red Satin

x30 Trimmed Red Silk

x36 Rich Red Brocade

x46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

x168 Kalpalata Lotus

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Dori Constellation

By getting duplicates of Dori from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Dori's Constellations at a glance.

Here are all of Dori's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Additional Investment (C1) : The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by one.

: The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by one. Special Franchise (C2) : When you are in combat and the Jinni heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character's position that deals 50% of Dori's attack damage.

: When you are in combat and the Jinni heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character's position that deals 50% of Dori's attack damage. Wonders Never Cease (C3) : Increases the level of Alcazarzaray's Exactitude by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Alcazarzaray's Exactitude by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Discretionary Supplement (C4) : The character connected to the Jinni will gain 50% incoming healing bonus when their HP is lower than 50%, and they will also gain 20% Energy Recharge when their energy is below 50%.

: The character connected to the Jinni will gain 50% incoming healing bonus when their HP is lower than 50%, and they will also gain 20% Energy Recharge when their energy is below 50%. Value for Mora (C5) : Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Sprinkling Weight (C6): For three seconds after Dori activates Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon, she gains Electro Infusion, and when her normal attacks hit enemies, all party members will heal HP equivalent to 4% of Dori's maximum HP.

How to play Dori in Genshin Impact

Although Dori is only the second Electro healer in the game (the first being Kuki Shinobu), she seems best used in parties as more of a hybrid healer with sub DPS (damge per second) support in order to take advantage of her whole kit.

Whether you decide to build Dori as a pure healer or in a hybrid healer and sub DPS role, you should prioritise using Dori's Elemental Burst, Alcazarzaray's Exactitude. This summons a Jinni that will tether itself to any active character on the field that heals them, recharges their Energy, and applies the Electro Element to the active character.

Make sure you're activating Dori's Elemental Burst as often as possible.

This means you can cause reactions without having to switch to another party member, which is particularly helpful when using Swirl. Due to her effectiveness off the field, Dori won't be active on the field too often, so be sure to activate her Elemental Skill when you do rotate to her for some extra Electro damage.

While tethered to the Jinni, the active character will also be able to apply Electro damage to enemies who touch the purple line between the Jinni and the active character. Try trapping groups of enemies in this line for even more Electro damage, but don't make it your priority. It could actually waste DPS potential if you're worrying too much about trapping enemies in the line.

Best Dori team comp in Genshin Impact

You shouldn't really build a team around Dori, as she's best used in teams were you need both healing and Electro sub DPS support, but are struggling for spaces. For example, some run Fischl and Bennett for Fischl's excellent sub DPS Electro application and Bennett's helpful healing. Dori can replace both of these characters, opening up another space on your team.

Just be wary that you'll often be sacrificing characters who provide better sub DPS and healing support as individuals. Make sure you weigh up whether that extra slot is really worth it if you find yourself struggling in combat.

Pairing her with Hydro DPS, Dendro support, and Anemo Swirl characters is recommended as Dori's best team comp.

With that said, if you do want to run her, Dori's best team comp will be with Hydro and Dendro characters so she can assist in creating Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Electrocharged reactions. The best way to do this is with a good Hydro DPS (Kamisata Ayato, Tartaglia, or even Yelan), and somebody with good Dendro sub DPS capabilities like Collei, or even the Dendro Traveler. The last slot is best used by a shielder, like Zhongli, or an Anemo character with good Swirl potential, like Kazuha or Jean.

Alternatively, you can run a good Dendro DPS character with a good Hydro sub DPS character, but as Tighnari is the only good dendro DPS in the game so far, this is a rarer team to try and make.

Best Dori Artifacts in Genshin Impact

If you want to run Dori as a pure healer in Genshin Impact, then we recommend using the four-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set. When the four-piece is equipped, for three seconds after Dori heals a character, the Sea-Dyed Foam that appears will convert the amount of HP recovered into an explosion of damage, calculated by 90% of the accumulated healing.

However, for an all round hybrid support character, then we consider the four-piece Noblesse Oblige as Dori's best Artifact set in Genshin Impact. The two-piece alone will raise Dori's Elemental Burst damage by 20%, with the four-piece increasing all party members' attack by 20% for 12 seconds after Dori's Elemental Burst is activated.

The Ocean-Hued Clam, Noblesse Oblige, and Deepwood Memories are some of the best Dori Artifact sets.

You may like the four-piece Instructor set better if you're relying on elemental reaction damage, however, as it increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 120 for eight seconds when an Elemental Reaction is triggered.

It's also worth noting that if you are running a Dendro character in your team, then somebody in your team should have the four-piece Deepwood Memories set equipped. Ideally, this should be on a Dendro character to boost their Dendro damage, but any party member can equip Deepwood Memories to help decrease enemies' Dendro resistance and raise your party's DPS potential.

Best Dori weapon in Genshin Impact

The trusty Favonious Greatsword.

Equipping a 4-Star weapon with good Energy Recharge capabilities is usually the best weapon of option for Dori. We consider the reliable Favonious Greatsword as Dori's best weapon for this reason, as it has a large amount of Energy Recharge percentage when fully upgraded. However, you can also use the Sacrificial Greatsword for its Energy Recharge capabilities (which is also good for occasionally instantly recharging your Elemental Skill after using it).

If you want to prioritise reaction damage, however, then the Forest Regalia, one of the new Sumeru weapons, is actually a great way to get some Energy Recharge while upping Elemental Mastery. The character who picks up the Leaf of Consciousness after a Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reaction is created with Forest Regalia equipped will increase their Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds.

Best Dori build in Genshin Impact

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Dori's hybrid healing and sub DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Dori build in Genshin Impact:

Dori Best Weapon : Favonious Greatsword.

: Favonious Greatsword. Dori Best Artifacts : Four-piece Noblesse Oblige set.

: Four-piece Noblesse Oblige set. Dori Best team comp: A Hydro DPS (Kamisata Ayato, Tartaglia, Yelan), a Dendro sub DPS (Collei or Dendro Traveler), and either a shielder (Zhongli) or someone who can Swirl (Kazuha, Jean)

As a new character, it's going to take a while to find these new Sumeru materials to level-up Dori to her full potential, but she can be worth it if you're in need for an Electro healer who can free up a position in your team. Just remember to weigh up how much sub DPS support you might be losing by replacing a character with Dori.

Good luck levelling up Dori in Genshin Impact!