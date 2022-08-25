Genshin Impact Collei best build and Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, weapon

Collei is a new 4-Star Dendro character who was added to Genshin Impact during the 3.0 update, along with the Sumeru region.

As a 4-Star character, Collei doesn't have her own Banner, but is featured with boosted pull odds when she is included in a 5-Star character's Banner.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Collei build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and best team comp. It's also handy to know what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Collei to her full potential.

Collected Miscellany - "Collei: Sunny Green Fields" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Collei Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Collei is a 4-Star Dendro archer who is best used in a sub DPS (damage per second) role due to her ability to cause extended AOE (area of effect) damage when certain elemental reactions are triggered when her Elemental Skill and Burst abilities are used.

Here's a summary of Collei’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Dendro

: Dendro Rarity : 4-Star

: 4-Star Weapon : Bow

: Bow Banner : Viridescent Vigil and Gentry of Hermitage

: Viridescent Vigil and Gentry of Hermitage Best build : Sub DPS

: Sub DPS Normal Attack : Supplicant's Bowmanship

: Supplicant's Bowmanship Elemental Skill : Floral Brush

: Floral Brush Elemental Burst : Trump-Card Kitty

: Trump-Card Kitty Passive one : Floral Sidewinder (When Collei throws a Floral Ring by using her Elemental Skill, if another character triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon before the ring returns, it will grant that character the Sprout Elemental Damage effect when it does return, which continuously deals Dendro damage equivalent to 40% of Collei's attack to nearby enemies for three seconds - but if another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the effect will be removed)

: Floral Sidewinder (When Collei throws a Floral Ring by using her Elemental Skill, if another character triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon before the ring returns, it will grant that character the Sprout Elemental Damage effect when it does return, which continuously deals Dendro damage equivalent to 40% of Collei's attack to nearby enemies for three seconds - but if another Sprout effect is triggered during its initial duration, the effect will be removed) Passive two : The Languid Wood (After a Cuilein-Anbar Zone is activated by using Collei's Elemental Burst, if a Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reaction is triggered, the Zone's duration will be increased by one second, with a maximum increase of three seconds)

: The Languid Wood (After a Cuilein-Anbar Zone is activated by using Collei's Elemental Burst, if a Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reaction is triggered, the Zone's duration will be increased by one second, with a maximum increase of three seconds) Exploration Passive: Gliding Champion of Sumeru (Decreases stamina consumption for the party by 20% while gliding, but is not stackable with other passive talents that provide the same effects)

Collei Normal Attack: Supplicant's Bowmanship

Collei can perform a four hit physical damage combo with her bow. If her normal attack is fully charged instead, it will convert into Dendro damage. When using a plunge attack, Collei fires a shower of arrows in the air, before striking the ground and dealing AOE damage.

Collei Elemental Skill: Floral Brush

When activated, Collei throws a spinning Floral Ring, dealing Dendro damage to any enemy it passes through. The Floral Ring will return after a short time, dealing another instance of Dendro if it comes into contact with an enemy.

Collei Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty

Collei throws Cuilein-Anbar onto the field, causing an explosion that deals AOE Dendro damage, and creating a special Cuilein-Anbar Zone, who bounces around in the zone, causing further AOE Dendro damage to nearby enemies.

Genshin Impact Collei Talent materials

Weathered Arrowhead.

To get the most out of using Collei, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Collei, you're going to need to farm a lot of Praxis and Arrowhead materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Collei has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Collei Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of her abilities:

Collei Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Praxis, x6 Firm Arrowhead 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Praxis, x3 Sharp Arrowhead 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Praxis, x4 Sharp Arrowhead 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Praxis, x6 Sharp Arrowhead 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Praxis, x9 Sharp Arrowhead 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Praxis, x4 Weathered Arrowhead, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Praxis, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x1 Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Praxis, x9 Weathered Arrowhead, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Praxis, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x2 Tears of the Calamitous God, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Collei's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Praxis

x6 Firm Arrowhead

x6 Tears of the Calamitous God

x21 Guide to Praxis

x22 Sharp Arrowhead

x31 Weathered Arrowhead

x38 Philosophies of Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Collei's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Praxis

x18 Firm Arrowhead

x18 Tears of the Calamitous God

x63 Guide to Praxis

x66 Sharp Arrowhead

x93 Weathered Arrowhead

x114 Philosophies to Praxis

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Collei Ascension materials

Rukkhashava Mushrooms.

Just like Talents, you need to use Collei Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Collei, you're going to need to farm a lot of Rukkhashava Mushrooms and Majestic Hooked Beak materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Collei to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Collei Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Collei Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Nagadus Emerald Silver, x3 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x3 Firm Arrowhead 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments, x2 Majestic Hooked Beak, x10 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x15 Firm Arrowhead 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments, x4 Majestic Hooked Beak, x20 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x12 Sharp Arrowhead 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x8 Majestic Hooked Beak, x30 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x18 Sharp Arrowhead 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, x12 Majestic Hooked Beak, x45 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x12 Weathered Arrowhead 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, x20 Majestic Hooked Beak, x60 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x24 Weathered Arrowhead 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Collei in Genshin Impact:

x1 Nagadus Emerald Silver

x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

x9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

x18 Firm Arrowhead

x30 Sharp Arrowhead

x36 Weathered Arrowhead

x46 Majestic Hooked Beak

x168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Collei Constellation

By getting duplicates of Collei from wishing on Banners (or getting Collei for free), you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Collei's Constellations at a glance.

Collei is a good support character at C0, but getting her C4 is recommended if you want to get the absolute most out of her support abilities.

Here are all of Collei's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Deepwood Patrol (C1) : Collei's Energy Recharge is increased by 20% when she is not active on the field.

: Collei's Energy Recharge is increased by 20% when she is not active on the field. Through Hill and Copse (C2) : The Sprout effective will occur when Collei's Floral Ring returns, dealing 40% of Collei's attack stat as Dendro damage to nearby enemies for three seconds.

: The Sprout effective will occur when Collei's Floral Ring returns, dealing 40% of Collei's attack stat as Dendro damage to nearby enemies for three seconds. Scent of Summer (C3) : Increases Collei's Elemental Skill, Floral Brush, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases Collei's Elemental Skill, Floral Brush, by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Gift of the Woods (C4) : Using Collei's Elemental Burst, Trump-Card Kitty, will increase all party members' Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds, but this doesn't apply to Collei.

: Using Collei's Elemental Burst, Trump-Card Kitty, will increase all party members' Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12 seconds, but this doesn't apply to Collei. All Embers (C5) : Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Forest of Falling Arrows (C6): When the Floral Ring from Collei's Elemental Skill hits an enemy, it will create a miniature Cuilein-Anbar that will deal 200% of Collei's attack stat as Dendro damage, but each Floral Brush can only create one miniature Cuilein-Anbar.

How to play Collei in Genshin Impact

Playing Collei in a sub DPS role is actually pretty straightforward, as there's no major benefit to activating her Talents in a certain order. That brings us to the main detail you need to know when playing Collei: your goal is to support your team with Dendro reactions, not to cause damage with Collei's physical attacks.

Get close to an enemy (for maximum Dendro application) and activate her Elemental Skill, or Burst, or both consecutively, then switch between your party members to create Quicken and Bloom reactions. If Collei's C1 Constellation is unlocked, then try to avoid switching to her again until her Talents have recharged, as she gains +20% Energy Recharge rate when not on the field with C1.

That's just about everything you need to know about Collei's playstyle! Just remember, it's important to raise her Energy Recharge with a good weapon and Artifact set to get the most out of playing Collei in a sub DPS role. Other than this, she's a very easy character to play, who can slot into many team comps as a good support option.

Best Collei team comp in Genshin Impact

As Collei is a sub DPS support character, she is best off slotting into effective team comps you already have set up - and doesn't really benefit from building a team around her.

The best team comps for Collei take advantage of her Dendro elemental abilities to create Bloom and Quicken reactions for maximum damage potential. Basically, this means you should have a team with at least one Electro or Hydro character, but preferably two.

If you have fellow Dendro character 5-Star Tighnari and plan on using him, Collei is a required addition. Their Dendro Elemental Resonance boosts every character's Elemental Mastery by 50. You can also use the Traveler to apply this Dendro Elemental Resonance, but they won't add a whole lot more to your team, except by generating Energy Particles that Collei can use - but the sacrifice to DPS or sub DPS support from other characters isn't ideal.

The best damage dealers in a Quicken team comp with Collei would be Raiden Shogun, Beidou, or Yae Miko. They should ideally be paired with an Electro support like Fischl to assist with applying Electro damage or providing Energy Particles.

The best damage dealers in a Bloom team comp with Collei would be Kamisata Ayato, Tartaglia, or Yelan. They should also ideally be paired with a Hydro support like Xingqiu (or Yelan if you don't have her as your DPS main) to assist with applying Hydro damage or providing Energy Particles.

If not being filled by another Dendro character, the fourth slot on you team could be filled by a healer like Bennett, a shielder like Zhongli, a high DPS dealer, or another Hydro/Electro character.

Best Collei Artifacts in Genshin Impact

To utilise Collei's support capabilities, you should equip the new four-piece Gilded Dreams set. It was pretty much made for Collei, and is a particularly good set to aim for if you have another Dendro character in your team, like Tighnari.

The two-piece grants 80 additional Elementary Mastery to Collei herself, but the four-piece will give her a buff based on the Elemental Type of the other party members within eight seconds of an Elemental Reaction triggering.

Her attack will increase by 14% for each Dendro party member, but the main appeal to this set is that Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every team member with a different Elemental Type to Collei. This triggers for each separate team member, can occur once every eight seconds, and applies even if Collei is not active on the field.

Best Collei weapon in Genshin Impact

The best weapon for Collei is the 5-Star Elegy For The End, which provides a huge amount of Energy Recharge, ensuring Collei can almost continuously use her Elemental Burst and apply Dendro to enemies.

However, the Elegy For the End isn't a very common bow, as you need to Wish for it when it is featured in the Epitome Invocation Banner. So as a 4-Star option, we recommend equipping the Favonius Warbow and refining it to its highest level to take advantage of its Energy Recharge abilities.

Best Collei build in Genshin Impact

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Collei's sub DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Collei build in Genshin Impact:

Collei Best Weapon : Elegy For The End (or Favonius Warbow as a 4-Star option).

: Elegy For The End (or Favonius Warbow as a 4-Star option). Collei Best Artifacts : Four-piece Gilded Dreams set.

: Four-piece Gilded Dreams set. Collei Best team comp: A team built around Bloom (Kamisata Ayato, Xingqiu) or Quicken (Raiden Shogun, Fischl), with the fourth slot either filled in by a Dendro character (like Tighnari) or a support (like Bennett or Zhongli).

As a new character, it's going to take a while to find these new Artifacts and materials to level-up Collei to her full potential, but with an easy playstyle, flexible team comps, and Dendro reactions, she's worth it if you're in need of a support character who utilises the Dendro element - especially if you're running Tighnari in your team.

Good luck levelling up Collei in Genshin Impact!