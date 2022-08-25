Where to find Majestic Hooked Beak location in Genshin Impact

Where to find Majestic Hooked Beak location in Genshin ImpactIt’s just a mushroom bird.
Majestic Hooked Beak is an ascension item in Genshin Impact that’ll help you make your characters even stronger.
Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced the Dendro element, alongside two new characters - the four-star Collei and five-star Tighnari. Both of these bow users require different items to ascend, but one of the items they both need is the Majestic Hooked Beak.
To ensure you never find yourself wanting this strange item without having it, this guide covers what you can use the Majestic Hooked Beak for, and where you can find the Majestic Hooked Beak.
On this page:
What is Majestic Hooked Beak used for in Genshin Impact?
Majestic Hooked Beak is a boss item that drops from an enemy called the Jadeplume Terroshroom. Ignoring the strange bit of rhyming there, this enemy sounds as though it’ll be a giant scary mushroom. It’s not.
It’s a worthy opponent that uses a mix of different Dendro attacks to whittle you down, and gets really angry if you hit it with too many Electro attacks, or when certain elemental reactions occur, eventually entering a Fury state where the Jadeplume Terrorshroom will gain new attacks before becoming temporarily paralyzed.
Currently, the only use for the Majestic Hooked Beak is to ascend Tighnari and Collei. There may be other characters who require this item in the future, but for now, it’s just the two Dendro archers.
Where to find Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact
The Majestic Hooked Beak only drops from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, which can be found incredibly deep in the Sumeru region.
You’ll need to head all the way to the northwestern corner of the map in order to locate the icon for the fight, but you still need to do a little bit more before you can fight it. To access the boss arena, you’ll need to make your way up to a portal in mid-air near the boss icon on the map and go through it.
Once you’re on the other side, make sure to turn around and grab the teleport waypoint for your next trip, and then go back down the hill and jump into the arena to begin the fight. You’ll get a different number of Majestic Hooked Beaks depending on your World Level.
Good luck with the fight and maybe stop eating mushrooms.