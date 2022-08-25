Where to find Majestic Hooked Beak location in Genshin Impact

Majestic Hooked Beak is an ascension item in Genshin Impact that’ll help you make your characters even stronger.

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced the Dendro element, alongside two new characters - the four-star Collei and five-star Tighnari. Both of these bow users require different items to ascend, but one of the items they both need is the Majestic Hooked Beak.

To ensure you never find yourself wanting this strange item without having it, this guide covers what you can use the Majestic Hooked Beak for, and where you can find the Majestic Hooked Beak.

