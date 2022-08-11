Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date, time and what to expect from 3.0 Genshin Impact Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.0 brings the Sumeru region to the game, the Dendro element, continues the main storyline, and will introduce lots of new characters, with some likely to be featured in the upcoming 3.0 banners.

We'll cover the exact Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream time and date below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banner characters from reliable leakers.

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream starts on Saturday, 13th August at 8am (UTC-4) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. It will then go live on the official Youtube channel at 12pm (UTC-4).

In other timezones, you can watch the 3.0 livestream on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at:

UK : 1pm (BST)

: 1pm (BST) Europe : 2pm (CEST)

: 2pm (CEST) East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US: 5am (PDT)

As well as upcoming Banner, event, and new region details, the 3.0 livestream will provide limited-time codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these code drops.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

We'll have to wait for the 3.0 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been reliable leakers providing some information on the possible upcoming 3.0 banners.

According to a leaker who goes by 'Uncle Chasm', Zhongli and Ganyu will be getting Banner reuns in 3.0. As for new characters, the 5-Star Tighnari might debut with new 4-Star character Collei, and new 4-Star Dori in the other event Banner - but the tweet suggesting this from the usually reliable leaker lumie_lumie on Twitter has since been deleted.

Here's what we know.



- Zhongli + Ganyu reruns. (https://t.co/oeyLKgWssW)



- Tighnari (5✰) + Collei (4✰) first banner, Dori (4✰) on second banner. (https://t.co/nQ45qzYMD4)



- There may be a third banner, like in 1.3. (https://t.co/y0v2Ec1CNh + https://t.co/yqscdtcxuY) — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) (@SaveYourPrimos) August 1, 2022

Interestingly, in another deleted tweet from lumie_lumie, they claimed that it is a possibility that there might actually be three event Banner phases in 3.0, with one character Banner featured every two weeks.

Even though the existence of Tighnari, Collei, and Dori have been officially revealed by MiHoYo, what Banner they will be featured in is all just speculation.

Just like the next event character Banners, there has been no official confirmation on what weapons the next Epitome Invocation banner will contain. If the leaks mentioned above are to be believed, however, then according to information comiled by the saveyourprimos website, Tighnari and Collei will use bows, while Dori will use a claymore. This means a new 5-Star bow is likely to debut for the 5-Star Tighnari in the next weapon Banner.

As Zhongli and Ganyu might be getting reruns, then we can also expect to see their signature 5-Star weapons, Vortex Vanquisher and Amos' Bow, respectively, featured in Epitome Invocation alongside their event Banner reruns.

If the information above turns out to be true, the character Banners we'll see featured in the 3.0 update include:

Debut of Tighnari (5-Star Dendro)

Debut of Collei (4-Star Dendro)

Debut of Dori (4-Star Electro)

Rerun of Zhongli (5-Star Geo)

Rerun of Ganyu (5-Star Cryo)

As a reminder, none of these Banners and characters have been officially confirmed, so we'll have to see during the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream if the leaks were accurate or not.