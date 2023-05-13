Genshin Impact 3.7 release date, 3.7 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.7 release date and the 3.7 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Duel! The Summoners' Summit!

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.7 Banners featuring one new character and four 5-Star reruns.

Below, you can find out the 3.7 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 3.7 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes and Prime Gaming pages to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.7 "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7 release date

Genshin Impact 3.7 will release on Wednesday, 24th May. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.7 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime at 4am (BST).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 3.7 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday, 23rd May, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday, 23rd May, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday, 23rd May, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday, 23rd May, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday, 24th May, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday, 24th May, 1pm (AEST) Japan : Wednesday, 24th May, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday, 24th May, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday, 24th May, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday, 24th May, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday, 24th May, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.7 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Banners

There is one new playable character making their debut in the 3.7 update: Kirara, a 4-Star Dendro sword user available during Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the 3.7 Banner schedule begins with returning Pyro 5-Star Yoimiya, featured in her Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner, and returning Electro 5-Star Yae Miko featured in her Everbloom Violet Banner.

Kirara will be featured on both Yoimiya and Yae Miko's Banners during Phase 1. She will then be added to the Standard Banner at the start of version 3.8.

As usual, the 3.7 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and will be available from Wednesday, 24th May, until they end on Wed, 14th June.

In Phase 2 of the 3.7 Banner schedule we have returning Anemo 5-Star Kazuha's Leaves in the Wind Banner and returning Dendro 5-Star Alhaitham's Caution in Confidence Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run until Tuesday, 4th July.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and new 4-Star characters you can Wish on during 3.7 are:

Kirara (Tapestry of Golden Flames and Everbloom Violet Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Dendro character who uses a sword.

: New 4-Star Dendro character who uses a sword. Yoimiya (Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow. Yae Miko (Everbloom Violet Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a catalyst. Kazuha (Leaves in the Wind Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword. Alhaitham (Caution in Confidence Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Dendro character who uses a sword.

To keep up to date with who to other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page!

Version 3.7 is coming soon, but for now, Version 3.6 is live and introduces new character Baizhu, Plumes of Purifying Light for the Amrita Pool, and Udumbara for the 'Pale Fire' quest. Redeem those new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for Primogems if you want new characters - and check them out on our tier list. For help upgrading Nahida and Nilou, here's locations for Kalpalata Lotus, and Padisarah. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 3.7 events

The Genshin Impact 3.7 update includes:

Story Quest for Yoimiya

Kaveh Hangout event

Over 60 new Genius Invokation TCG cards with 10 new characters, including the four Archons.

Two special TCG modes, one PvP and one PvE

In addition to this permanent content, we're getting four limited-time events during the 3.7 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know so far about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 3.7:

Genshin Impact King of Invokations Grand Prix event

Also known as the 'Duel! The Summoners' Summit!', the King of Invokations Grand Prix event will be the main one running throughout version 3.7, comprised of four TCG-themed mini-events spread across Teyvat, and an event story debuting Charlotte, a reporter from Fontaine. We're hoping Cyno brings as many TCG 'jokes' as possible with him, but for the other characters' sanity, maybe he shouldn't.

To take part in King of Invokations Grand Prix you must be at least Adventure Rank 32, and complete the 'Ritou Escape Plan' section of the Chapter 2, Act 1 Archon Quest 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia'. You also need to complete the 'Battlefield of Cats, Dice, and Cards' World Quest.

The four mini-events included in this main event are:

A Tour of Wonders

Zero Hour Invokation

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Heart of the Dice

A Tour of Wonders

A Tour of Wonders consists of exploration challenges found all over Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Reach the target destinations within the time limit to earn stamps.

Collect enough stamps and you can exchange them for limited-time event rewards in the event shop when it becomes available.

Zero Hour Invokation

Zero Hour Invokation puts a twist on the familiar TCG format, making you build a new deck each challenge from the provided cards. This means you can't use any of your own TCG cards.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

Evermotion Mechanical Painting returns, and if you're not a fan of puzzles, there's even worse news, as they've become even harder to complete this time round.

As always, you need to slot in the correct cogs to match-up all of the cogs to get them moving, but this time you also have to swap sections of the painting around in order to find the correct cog placement.

Heart of the Dice

Heart of the Dice combines a combat challenge with TCG rules. As with most combat challenges, you have to defeat enemies within a certain time limit, but this time you get buffs by spending accumulated Elemental Dice obtained by defeating enemies.

When you use the special event skill, all the dice will be consumed to deal damage through a shockwave. Even more damage is dealt when you use the special skill with an active character of the same Elemental type as some of the dice you have been collecting.

The rewards you can earn from the King of Invokations Grand Prix event include:

New 4-Star bow, Ibis Piercer

Refinement materials for Ibis Piercer

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent level up materials

Weapon enhancement materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Collector's Chapter event

This domain-building challenge returns, but it now features some premade stages to help you get acquainted with the rules. These include building and collection challenges, and during a later stage, you also get to collect Artificer Coins which can be exchanged at a Buff Station to purchase combat perks.

The other, more familiar, part of this event is domain building. You can set combat and exploration challenges, amongst other features. To publish your domain for others to try, you must clear it yourself first.

Additionally, you can take on domains with others in co-op this time.

The rewards you can earn from the Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Talent level up Materials

Genshin Impact Feast of the Departed Warriors event

Another returning event, the Feast of the Departed Warriors tasks you with defeating harder versions of some familiar bosses. Rewards like Primogems can be obtained by clearing lower difficulties, but those looking for a harder challenge can change the battle parameters before taking on enemies.

The rewards you can earn from the Feast of the Departed Warriors event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Talent level up Materials

Sanctifying Unction

Genshin Impact Faze Trials Hypothesis event

Faze Trials Hypothesis is another returning combat challenge in which you must use the provided trial characters to defeat enemies within the time limit. During combat, you get to use a special skill which looks like taking pictures, but it actually captures enemy weaknesses, allowing you to finish the challenge quicker.

The rewards you can earn from the Faze Trials Hypothesis event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Hope you have fun during version 3.7! We know Cyno sure will.