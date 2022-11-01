Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations and where to find Kalpalata Lotus

Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations and where to find Kalpalata LotusHere are the places where you can find this specific flower in Genshin Impact.
Kalpalata Lotus is a delicate flower in Genshin Impact that grows in some specific locations and it is a key item to level up a few characters.
The flora in Sumeru is diverse and introduced many new types of plants to the game. As expected, many of the characters related to this region require items such as this one to ascend to a new tier.
Since Sumeru is a vast region and this flower is not that easy to be found, we have prepared a guide on what the Kalpalata Lotus is used for in Genshin Impact and where you can find the Kalpalata Lotus.
What is Kalpalata Lotus used for in Genshin Impact?
The Kalpalata Lotus is a type of plant that was introduced together with the region of Sumeru. As of the time of the writing of this guide, the Kapalata Lotus is solely used as a material to ascend characters.
These are the characters that need the Kalpalata Lotus to ascend:
These flowers grow on the slopes of mountains or in the trunk of some trees. Because of that, always look for them around where their location is marked.
As with many other materials which you can look at in the game, it takes two real-world days for them to respawn after being collected. So, farming them consistently is the secret to avoiding needing to wait too much time to get level up your characters.
Where to find Kalpalata Lotus locations in Genshin Impact
For those who are looking for only a few Kalpalata Lotus, it is possible to buy up to 5 five of them for 1000 Mora from Aramani, a NPC you can find in Vanarana. It takes three days for their stock to be replenished though.
Now, if you are looking for some spots to farm more Kalpalata Lotus, here is where you can find this flower in Sumeru:
Gandharva Ville and northwest from Yazadaha Pool
South from Vimara Village and around Mawtiyima Fores
Around Vanarana and in the southeast region of Devantaka Mountain
In Apam Woods and north from Ruins of Dahri
By visiting these locations consistently, you will have enough Kalpalata Lotus to level your characters up.
Good luck collecting Kalpalata Lotus flowers in Genshin Impact!