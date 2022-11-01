Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations and where to find Kalpalata Lotus

Kalpalata Lotus is a delicate flower in Genshin Impact that grows in some specific locations and it is a key item to level up a few characters.

The flora in Sumeru is diverse and introduced many new types of plants to the game. As expected, many of the characters related to this region require items such as this one to ascend to a new tier.

Since Sumeru is a vast region and this flower is not that easy to be found, we have prepared a guide on what the Kalpalata Lotus is used for in Genshin Impact and where you can find the Kalpalata Lotus.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.2 "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Trailer | Genshin Impact.