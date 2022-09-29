Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews rewards, challenges, and dates

Of Ballads and Brews is the main time-limited event in Genshin Impact during version 3.1, and is made up of different types of mini-events that can reward you with a free weapon, Primogems, Mora, and more!

The Autumn Crisis, Highwind Trial, Charity and Creativity, and Fecund Blessings mini-events in Of Ballads and Brews during version 3.1 each have their own set of challenges and rewards, along with differing starting dates.

You can find out everything you need to know about Of Ballads and Brews in Genshin Impact below.

On this page:

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event unlock requirements

To unlock the Of Ballads and Brews event in Genshin Impact, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 21 and have completed Razor's 'Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I - The Meaning of Lupical' Story Quest.

If you meet these event requirements, head to the Adventurers Guild in Mondstadt and speak with Katheryne to start Act 1 of the 'Of Ballads and Brews' quest.

Once you complete 'Sounds From Afar', the first act of this event story quest, you will then gain access to the four mini-events that make up Of Ballad and Brews when each becomes available.

Head back to Mondstadt and speak with Katheryne to work towards unlocking the Of Ballads and Brews event.

Of Ballads and Brews rewards and Festive Fever explained

Over the course of three days, four mini-events will become available in Mondstadt as part of the Of Ballads and Brews event.

The first two of these mini-events, Autumn Crisis and Highwind Trial, are available from the first day Of Ballads and Brews starts, Thursday 29th September. Charity and Creativity then unlocks the next day at 3am (server time) on 30th September, and Fecund Blessings finally becomes available the day after that at 3am (server time) on 1st October.

You need to wait for each mini-event to unlock.

There's also an event story quest called 'Of Ballads and Brews' that involves Razor and his lineage. Act 1 is available on the first day of the event, with Act 2 unlocking on Sunday, 2nd October, and Act 3 finally unlocking on Wednesday, 5th October. You'll need to complete all three to complete the quest, but only need to do Act 1, 'Sounds From Afar', in order to gain access to the mini-events and their rewards.

For completing challenges as part of the mini-events, and completing acts of Razor's story quest, you'll earn Festive Fever points. Earning enough Festive Fever is how you unlock the overarching rewards available in the event - just remember that you'll also receive rewards for completing each challenge of the four mini-events.

Once you have enough Festive Fever to get a reward, you'll need to navigate to the 'Events' sub menu and press the button or touch the screen where your Festive Fever is displayed on the Of Ballads and Brews section. You can then claim any reward you have earned enough points to get.

You have until Monday, 17th October to earn Festive Fever as part of the event, but you can still claim any rewards with Festive Fever you have left up until Monday, 24th October.

Here's every reward and how much Festive Fever you need to unlock it in Of Ballads and Brews:

Festive Fever required Reward 200 Festive Fever Missive Spear weapon, x5 Guide to Freedom, x5 Debris of Decarabian's City, 50,000 Mora 400 Festive Fever x1 Plume of the Changing Winds, x5 Guide to Resistance, x5 Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth, 50,000 Mora 600 Festive Fever x1 Plume of the Changing Winds, Guide to Ballad, x5 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, 50,000 Mora 800 Festive Fever x1 Plume of the Changing Winds, x5 Hero's Wit, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 50,000 Mora 1,000 Festive Fever x1 Plume of the Changing Winds, x5 Hero's Wit, x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Autumn Crisis rewards and challenges

To start Autumn Crisis, follow the 'Secret Forest Shadow' World Quest to speak with Edmund, near Springvale, which is just south past the lake surrounding Mondstadt City.

After speaking with Edmund, you'll gain access to all Autumn Crisis challenges when they unlock:

Expulsion - available from start of event

- available from start of event Capture - unlocks Sunday, 2nd October at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Sunday, 2nd October at 3am (server time) Uproot - unlocks Wednesday, 5th October at 3am (server time)

The Expulsion challenge requires you to hit boars to earn points, but you can only use normal attacks, and must pick up buffs to strengthen your attacks. The bigger and tougher the boar you eliminate, the more points you will get at the end of the challenge.

Here's all the rewards available in the Expulsion challenge of Autumn Crisis:

Points scored Reward 500 x30 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, 40,000 Mora 1000 x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, 40,000 Mora 2000 x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, 40,000 Mora

For the Capture challenge, you instead need to capture the boars with a net to earn points, and for the Uproot challenge, you need to defeat the Snowboar King boss by using both the hunting net and normal attacks.

As well as the Hunter's Shield that appears in the Expulsion challenge, traps, smoke machines, and lures will appear in Capture and Uproot to help you complete their challenges.

As the Capture and Uproot challenges aren't available yet, we don't know what rewards you can get from completing them yet.

Genshin Impact Highwind Trial rewards and challenges

To start Highwind Trial, follow the 'Exemplary Adventurer' World Quest to speak with Leni, near Springvale, which is just south past the lake surrounding Mondstadt City.

After speaking with Leni, you'll gain access to all Highwind Trial challenges when they unlock:

Fierce Combat Test - available from start of event

- available from start of event Ambush Test - unlocks Sunday, 2nd October at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Sunday, 2nd October at 3am (server time) Endurance Test - unlocks Wednesday, 5th October at 3am (server time)

All three of these challenges are combat focused, and require you pick up green 'Sublime Anemogranum' buffs that are more effective at grouping enemies together the more you pick up, but you can only have up a maximum of three at a time.

When you pick up at least one Sublime Anemogranum, you'll group enemies with Anemo when you switch to another active character in your party. This is great for unleashing devastating elemental attacks on lots of enemies at once, while also applying Swirl to the Element you're using. For this reason, you don't really need to take an Anemo character with you for these combat challenges, unless you rely on their healing.

You can access each stage of the challenges from the Of Ballads and Brews event menu, or you can use the wind currents that appear after each stage is completed to quickly travel to the next, with the fifth stage containing a boss enemy as well as grunts.

Here's all the rewards available in the Fierce Combat Test challenge of Highwind Trial:

Stage completed Reward Stage 1 x20 Festive Fever, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Stage 2 x20 Festive Fever, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Stage 3 x20 Festive Fever, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Stage 4 x20 Festive Fever, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Stage 5 (boss) x60 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, x4 Debris of Decarbian's City

As the Ambush Test and Endurance challenges aren't available yet, we don't know what rewards you can get from completing them yet.

Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity rewards and challenges

Charity and Creativity unlocks on Friday, 30th September at 3am (server time), and is a completely different experience than previous combat challenges, as it tasks you with opening and running a shop!

You'll have to complete some small quests after speaking with Bernhard in Springvale (south of Mondstadt City) to secure funds and actually get the shop up and running. When your shop is open, you'll then have to manage your funds into three different priorities: product quality, business efficiency, and holistic service.

Adjusting these three sliders until they're just right will result in you earning more 'Business Earnings'. You'll also be able to hire assistants to help you out, and can eventually run three shops at once after reaching certain milestones.

As Charity and Creativity hasn't unlocked yet, we don't know its exact rewards just yet.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings rewards and challenges

Fecund Blessings unlocks on Saturday, 1st October at 3am (server time), and this time, you'll be going on a sort of treasure hunt, where you have to follow clues in order to locate 'Fecund Hampers' (chests) scattered about Teyvat.

These hampers contain lots of different types of rewards, including decorations you can actually use to fulfil commissions for your shop in Charity and Creativity.

Just like Charity and Creativity, as Fecund Blessings isn't available yet, we don't know the exact rewards you'll be able to earn from taking part just yet.

Hope your having fun so far in the Of Ballads and Brews event!