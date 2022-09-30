Genshin Impact Manage Shop customer cycle solutions for Charity and Creativity event

Charity and Creativity is a mini-event included in the overarching Of Ballads and Brews event in Genshin Impact during version 3.1.

After securing funds to open up a shop as part of the Weinlesefest celebrations in Of Ballads and Brews, you'll then have to balance your business funds during multiple customer cycles in the 'Manage Shop' section of the event.

You can get rewards such as Primogems for reaching certain milestones every day when managing the shop, and there's also rewards for obtaining one million business earnings over the course of every day combined. The event throws a lot of information your way, so we've got every customer cycle solution of the Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event below to help you out.

On this page:

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event explained

To gain access to the Charity and Creativity event as part of Of Ballads and Brews, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 21 and have completed Razor's 'Lupus Minor Chapter: Act 1 - The Meaning of Lupical' Story Quest.

Once you complete 'Sounds From Afar', the first act of this event story quest, you will then gain access to the four mini-events that make up Of Ballad and Brews, including Charity and Creativity, when each becomes available.

The Of Ballads and Brews event runs until Monday, 17th October, with more days of customer cycles in the 'Manage Shop' section of Charity and Creativity becoming steadily available in the days after it starts on 30th September. There are no solid dates available for when new customer cycle days will appear, so keep checking back every day to see if another one has been added.

As for the gameplay itself, you'll have to secure funds to open the shop before you can manage it. This involves completing two short quests in which you have to negotiate wine ingredient prices, and selling some of your own personally collected ingredients to the wine sellers at the festival.

If you need some help locating these ingredients, we've got pages on Dandelion Seeds locations and Valberry locations.

Once you've opened the shop and had a conversation with Fischl and Mona, you're free to start making business earnings!

For each day of customer cycles, you'll now have to manage your funds into three different priorities: product quality, business efficiency, and holistic service. Adjusting these three sliders while applying the correct Shop Stratagems until they're just right will result in you getting more 'Business Earnings', and more rewards.

At a certain point you'll also be able to hire your Genshin Impact friends as assistants to help you out, but at the moment this doesn't seem necessary to earn every reward.

Eventually, you'll be running three shops at once after reaching a certain milestone, which might have something to do with the locked 'Charity Alliance' section of rewards that aren't currently available.

To make sure you get all the rewards you can while managing customer cycles in Charity and Creativity, we've got the correct solutions for each slider and Shop Stratagem below.

Please note that we're not including shop assistant solutions unless they become available to all players in the future, not just those who have a lot of players taking part in the event on their friends list.

Now that Genshin Impact 3.1 is here, and you can take part in Charity and Creativity during Of Ballads and Brews for a free Missive Spear weapon, explore the desert for new Dendroculus locations, and conquer the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain. If you're just starting your Sumeru journey, check out our pages on Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, Sumeru craftable weapons, the Universal Fungus Domain, and Nilotpala Lotus locations. For time-limited events, you'll have to be the right Adventure Rank, and as for spending those Primogems you can now Wish with Fate for Cyno. As always, you can visit our tier list, learn how Pity and 50/50 works, and see what the next and current Banners are. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to also check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes.

Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Manage Shop customer cycle solutions Day 1

There are ten customer cycle solutions in Day 1 of Charity and Creativity, and you can earn a total of x60 Primogems, x60 Festive Fever, 90,000 Mora, and x15 Ascension materials for getting at least 80,000 business earnings.

Here's every customer cycle solution for Day 1 of Charity and Creativity in Genshin Impact:

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 1

No Shop Stratagems available yet, so all you have to do is spend your business earnings until they reach the marked bar:

Product quality - 800

- 800 Business efficiency - 800

- 800 Holistic service - 400

Total business earnings consumed: 2,000.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 2

Again, no Shop Stratagems available yet, so just spend your business earnings until they reach the marked bar:

Product quality - 800

- 800 Business efficiency - 400

- 400 Holistic service - 400

Total business earnings consumed: 1,600.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 3

Now that you've unlocked a Shop Stratagem slot, select 'Attentive Service' under the 'Service' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 800

- 800 Business efficiency - 400

- 400 Holistic service - 400

Total business earnings consumed: 1,600.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 4

Select 'Attentive Service' under the 'Service' tab and 'A Steady Hand' under the 'Quality' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 450

- 450 Business efficiency - 800

- 800 Holistic service - 400

Total business earnings consumed: 1,650.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 5

Select 'The Cost of Artisanry' under the 'Quality' tab and 'Attentive Service' under the 'Service' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 900

- 900 Business efficiency - 1750

- 1750 Holistic service - 1600

Total business earnings consumed: 4,250.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 6

For the unexpected situation questions, you can probably answer anything, but if you want to be safe, we answered 'What was he drinking?' and 'Put a Cryo Slime in each of the boxes'. This is the point where you unlock assistants, so if you can use them here, we recommend doing so - but if you can't, you'll still be able to get all the rewards for Day 1 by following the solutions below.

Select 'A Steady Hand' under the 'Quality' tab and 'Freestyle Reception' under the 'Service' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 450

- 450 Business efficiency - 1,350

- 1,350 Holistic service - 450

Total business earnings consumed: 2,250.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 7

Select 'Apt Efficiency' under the 'Efficiency' tab and 'Proper Product Quality' under the 'Quality' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 1,350

- 1,350 Business efficiency - 900

- 900 Holistic service - 2,250

Total business earnings consumed: 4,500.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 8

Select 'Focused Management' under the 'Efficiency' tab, then 'Quality Control Margins' under the 'Quality' tab, and 'Freestyle Reception' under the 'Service' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 2,000

- 2,000 Business efficiency - 0

- 0 Holistic service - 0

Total business earnings consumed: 2,000.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 9

For the unexpected event, select the 'Better check the package' option when it appears.

If you weren't following along with the solutions above and haven't earned a total of 80,000 business earnings yet, then we actually recommend using the 'Zero-Cost Trial and Error' Stratagem under 'Feedback' in place of one of the noted Stratagems below. This will give you 10,000 extra business earnings for each customer cycle if you are under this business earnings total.

If you have been following along, then you just need to select 'The Price of Speed' under the 'Efficiency' tab, then 'The Cost of Artisanry' under the 'Quality' tab, and 'Attentive Service' under the 'Service' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 0

- 0 Business efficiency - 450

- 450 Holistic service - 1,800

Total business earnings consumed: 2,250.

Day 1 Charity and Creativity Customer Cycle 10

Select 'Focused Management' under the 'Efficiency' tab, and 'Proper Product Quality' and 'A Steady Hand' under the 'Quality' tab in Shop Stratagems, then adjust the sliders to:

Product quality - 1,650

- 1,650 Business efficiency - 2,200

- 2,200 Holistic service - 900

Total business earnings consumed: 4,750.

If you've followed along with our customer cycle solutions then you'll have around 95,000 business earnings (dependent on how much you carried over from the raising funds quest), which will unlock all the Charity and Creativity Day 1 rewards, and you'll be just under 10% of that one million business earnings total goal for the event.

If you'd like to know all of the rewards, challenges, and dates during Weinlesefest, then make sure to check out our Of Ballads and Brews page as well!