Genshin Impact Dandelion Seeds locations and where to find Dandelion Seeds explained

Like many other materials in Genshin Impact, Dandelion Seeds are extremely important to ascend characters to a new level and craft items.

Both processes require a certain quantity of a variety of items to be completed. Some are more common and easily found in the wildlife, while others are tricky to find and drop from strong enemies.

To help you put your hands on Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact, here is what Dandelion Seeds are used for and where you can find Dandelion Seeds.

What are Dandelion Seeds used for in Genshin Impact? Dandelion Seeds are gathered from a glowing-blue plant you can find in some regions. The seeds serve as materials needed in some recipes and to ascend characters. You need them to craft: Gunshin Essential Oil

Windbarrier Potion

Anemoculus Resonance The Dandelion Seeds are also needed to ascend the following characters: Eula

