Genshin Impact Dandelion Seeds locations and where to find Dandelion Seeds explained

Genshin Impact Dandelion Seeds locations and where to find Dandelion Seeds explainedBlow them to the wind but don’t forget to get the seeds!
Like many other materials in Genshin Impact, Dandelion Seeds are extremely important to ascend characters to a new level and craft items.
Both processes require a certain quantity of a variety of items to be completed. Some are more common and easily found in the wildlife, while others are tricky to find and drop from strong enemies.
To help you put your hands on Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact, here is what Dandelion Seeds are used for and where you can find Dandelion Seeds.
On this page:
What are Dandelion Seeds used for in Genshin Impact?
Dandelion Seeds are gathered from a glowing-blue plant you can find in some regions. The seeds serve as materials needed in some recipes and to ascend characters.
You need them to craft:
- Gunshin Essential Oil
- Windbarrier Potion
- Anemoculus Resonance
The Dandelion Seeds are also needed to ascend the following characters:
- Eula
- Jean
Where to find Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact
Dandelion Seeds can be bought for 60,000 mora with Karpilia, a NPC whom you can find in Mondstadt and Inazuma. The amount of Dandelion Sees she sells is limited and the stock is replenished only after three days.
Because of that, harvesting them by yourself may be a better option. To do so, you will need an anemo character! Hit a Dandelion Plant with their skill to pop the seeds and collect them.
You will easily find Dandelion Plants in Mondstadt, having more of them next to Mondstadt city. Since no interaction is triggered when close to them, you must keep your eyes open for the glowing plants.
Keep in mind that after you get them, Dandelion Plants take from one to two days to respawn. However, you can always ask a friend to visit their world and get some of them there.