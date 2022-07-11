Genshin Impact Valberry locations and where to find Valberry explained

Genshin Impact Valberry locations and where to find Valberry explainedHere is where you can find a juicy Valberry.
You will want to have a bag full of Valberry when playing Genshin Impact for many reasons.
After all, Genshin Impact has many systems and, even though they are unrelated, you end up needing to grab items multiple times. From upgrading characters to crafting, you will split these items and prioritize one of them.
So, here is the guide if you want to know what the Valberry is used for in Genshin Impact and where to find Valberry.
On this page:
What is Valberry used for in Genshin Impact?
The Valberry is a material that you are going to need either for crafting items or to ascend a few characters.
With this item, you can craft:
- Red Dye
It might just seem like a regular dye, but the Red Dye is required for many furnishing recipes in the game and is not sold by NPCs. So, if you want to make your Serenitea Pot look great, you better farm Valberries.
On the other hand, Valberry is also the material to ascend the following characters:
- Rosaria
- Lisa
- Noelle
Keep in mind that each Valberry bush you harvest will take two days to respawn. So getting them consistently is the secret to always having some Valberry when you need it.
The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is almost here! Make sure to spend your wishes on Itto' Banner to get Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu while you still can. Our Yelan, and Xiao build and materials pages can help you if you pulled them previously, and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards.
Where to find Valberry in Genshin Impact
If you want a quick solution, Valberries are sold by Chloris, whom you can find in the Windrise area in Mondstadt. She sells each Valberry for 1000 mora, having a stock of five which is replenished every three days.
Even so, you may need more than just five of them or you are not interested in spending money on this. So if you would like to pick them up by yourself, you must go to Stormbearer Mountains. This is the location with the biggest concentration of Valberry bushes.
With this map, you can then create your own farm route of Valberries!