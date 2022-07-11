Genshin Impact Valberry locations and where to find Valberry explained

You will want to have a bag full of Valberry when playing Genshin Impact for many reasons.

After all, Genshin Impact has many systems and, even though they are unrelated, you end up needing to grab items multiple times. From upgrading characters to crafting, you will split these items and prioritize one of them.

So, here is the guide if you want to know what the Valberry is used for in Genshin Impact and where to find Valberry.

What is Valberry used for in Genshin Impact? The Valberry is a material that you are going to need either for crafting items or to ascend a few characters. With this item, you can craft: Red Dye It might just seem like a regular dye, but the Red Dye is required for many furnishing recipes in the game and is not sold by NPCs. So, if you want to make your Serenitea Pot look great, you better farm Valberries. On the other hand, Valberry is also the material to ascend the following characters: Rosaria

Lisa

Keep in mind that each Valberry bush you harvest will take two days to respawn. So getting them consistently is the secret to always having some Valberry when you need it.