Genshin Impact Missive Windspear Ascension materials, stats, and who should use Missive Windspear

The Missive Windspear in Genshin Impact is a 4-Star polearm introduced as part of the Off Ballads and Brews event.

Although debuting at the same time as new Electro 5-Star Cyno, it's not his best weapon, but can be used as a free-to-play option.

Cyno isn’t the only character in Genshin Impact who can use the Missive Windspear, so we’ll go over which characters can benefit from the polearm's stats, and all the Missive Windspear Ascension Materials you need to upgrade it below.

Genshin Impact Missive Windspear ability, stats, and attack damage

The Missive Windspear is a 4-Star polearm that raises the attack stat of any character who equips it. This is beneficial for those whose abilities increase from a higher attack number, be it pure damage potential, or a healing effect.

Here's a summary of the Missive Windspear’s abilities and stats before its upgraded in Genshin Impact:

Rarity : 4-Stars.

: 4-Stars. Base attack : 42.4.

: 42.4. Secondary stat : Attack.

: Attack. Secondary stat value : 9%.

: 9%. Special ability: The Wind Unattained (Within 10 seconds after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, attack is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48).

As it's a weapon obtained through the Of Ballads and Brews limited-time event, you need to earn Festive Fever during the event to get the Plume of the Changing Winds needed to refine the Missive Windspear.

With thanks to information sourced by honeyhunterworld, the table below provides a more detailed look at the Missive Windspear’s base attack, and secondary attack bonus for each level:

Missive Windspear level Base attack Secondary attack bonus Level 1 42.4 9% Level 20 108.93 15.9% Level 20+ 134.83 15.9% Level 40 204.83 23.18% Level 40+ 230.83 23.18% Level 50 265.86 26.81% Level 50+ 291.76 26.81% Level 60 326.78 30.45% Level 60+ 352.68 30.45% Level 70 387.66 34.07% Level 70+ 413.66 34.07% Level 80 448.68 37.71% Level 80+ 474.58 37.71% Level 90 509.61 41.35%

Genshin Impact Missive Windspear Ascension materials

Deathly Statuette material.

To get the Missive Windspear to Level 90, you’re going to have to use Ascension materials to upgrade the polearm. This takes a lot of Mora and farming materials, but not as much as a 5-Star weapon.

For the Missive Windspear, you'll need to farm a lot of Statuettes and Slime materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade its capabilities.

Materials can be found while exploring, in Domains, dropped by enemies, taking part in events, and some can even be purchased from the various in-game shops.

The table below details what Missive Windspear Ascension materials you need to upgrade it:

Missive Windspear Ascension level Ascension materials Mora Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x2 Slime Condensate 5,000 Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth , x12 Gloomy Statuette, x8 Slime Condensate 15,000 Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth , x6 Dark Statuette, x6 Slime Secretions 20,000 Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dark Statuette, x9 Slime Secretions 30,000 Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Deathly Statuette, x6 Slime Concentrate 35,000 Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Deathly Statuette, x12 Slime Concentrate 45,000

Here's the total Ascension materials you need to fully upgrade the Missive Spear:

x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth

x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia

x9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

x9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang

x10 Slime Condensate

x15 Slime Secretions

x15 Gloomy Statuette

x18 Dark Statuette

x18 Slime Concentrate

x27 Deathly Statuette

150,000 Mora

Who should use Missive Windspear in Genshin Impact?

The Missive Windspear is very close in damage potential numbers to the 4-Star White Tassel, and will even cause more Elemental damage than it, provided the right artifacts are equipped. It's a great free-to-play option for 5-Star polearm-user Cyno, but there are a few other characters who can benefit from the Missive Windspear too.

Although it may not be their best weapon, if building around normal attack or Elemental damage, here's who should use the Missive Windspear in Genshin Impact:

Cyno

Thoma

Rosaria

Shenhe

Xiao

Xiangling

The Missive Windspear is a great free-to-play option for Cyno.

Keep in mind that for the Missive Windspear's special ability, the character weilding it will need to be active on the field for it to increase attack by 12% and Elemental Mastery by 48 after an Elemental Reaction is triggered.