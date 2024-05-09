Today’s Connections hint and answer on 10th May for 334

Here's another day for you to solve a new puzzle and we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 10th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words related to bravery.

- Words related to bravery. Green - To take a dog for a walk.

- To take a dog for a walk. Blue - These words indicate the same movement.

- These words indicate the same movement. Purple - These are all singers.

Brass belongs in the Yellow group, Collar in Green, and Record in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 10th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Globe Mercury Top Record Lead Ferry Harness Brass Carousel Cheek Plant Halter Nerve Nicks Collar Gall

Connections answer for 10th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Chutzpah - Brass, Cheek, Gall, Nerve

Accessories for Dog Walking - Collar, Halter, Harness, Lead

Things That Spin - Carousel, Globe, Record, Top

Lead Singers of '70s Rock Bands - Ferry, Mercury, Nicks, Plant Finding the first group was considerably easy. For the second group, I followed the idea of things used to lead, although I wasn’t necessarily considering accessories for dogs. The third group was all about finding words that have a similar meaning to Nerve and Cheek. Since I’m not knowledgeable about the ‘70s Rock Bands, I had to solve the first three groups to figure this one out.