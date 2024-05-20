The Valiant Gargoyle in Elden Ring is a boss in the Siofra Aqueduct, and a beautiful homage to the Bell Gargoyles from the first Dark Souls game (though this only becomes clear later on).

For now, we face this gargoyle in an Elden Ring boss fight. You'll probably be already familiar with this type of enemy from fighting the Black Blade Kindred who stands in front of the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid, and there are also versions of it in Leyndell, Royal Capital and in front of the Grand Lift of Rold.

There are good opportunities to train against this boss, as you're going to need all the help you can get with the multi-phase (and increasingly challenging) boss fight. Let's get down to it - here's how to beat the Valiant Gargoyle in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Valiant Gargoyle in Elden Ring

Here is some information worth knowing before embarking on this boss battle:

Boss status : Great Enemy

: Great Enemy Optional : Yes

: Yes Nearest Site of Grace : Siofra River

: Siofra River Multiplayer : Yes

: Yes Summon spirits : Yes

: Yes NPC helper : D, Hunter of the Dead (after you have given D's brother the Twinned armor set as part of D, Hunter of the Dead's quest)

: D, Hunter of the Dead (after you have given D's brother the Twinned armor set as part of D, Hunter of the Dead's quest) Reward: 30,000 runes, Gargoyle's Greatsword, Gargoyle's Twinblade

Now, here's how to beat the Valiant Gargoyle in Elden Ring:

First phase

This gargoyle initially fights with a sword and leaves its axe on its back. It likes to start the fight with a thrust that you can easily dodge. The best way to do this is dodging towards its body so that you have an opportunity to strike right away.

Strike at his legs! | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This also applies to his other sword attacks, although he will spit poison in a small area in front of him if you dance around in front of his face for too long. Don't overdo it.

If he stretches his sword straight up towards the sky and charges it, get to safety by jumping diagonally to the side at the last moment - otherwise he will sweep you off your feet.

During this attack you should dodge to the side, otherwise this is exactly what will happen. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Then try to get near him again and stay in close range. The blows don't come as a surprise and you can simply dodge them.

After a few hits, he pulls out his axe and swings it in an arc in front of him (sometimes he does this after a flying attack, too). Dodge in the direction of his body and you have a perfect opportunity to counterattack.

Whenever poison is involved, appropriate boluses are recommended as precautionary measures. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This also applies when he swings the axe twice in a circle around his body, creates a small tornado and then follows it up with a jump attack with an axe smash. Dodge forwards and counterattack like your life depended on it.

Second phase

As a single opponent, the Gargoyle is not such a big challenge, but this changes halfway through. When its health bar gets to 50%, this is when a second gargoyle appears and provides support with a twin blade.

About halfway through, Mr. Gargoyle gets reinforcements from his buddy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The aim in the second phase should be to get the wounded Gargoyle out of the race as quickly as possible. Leave the other one on the left, but keep an eye on it so that it doesn't take you by surprise.

It takes a while for the twin-bladed gargoyle to emerge from the background anyway, so you still have a little time to work on the other one.

Now would also be the time to use a Spirit Ash summon, to help ensure it's a fair fight. The Spirit Ash will hopefully distract the twin blade gargoyle, so you don't have to keep an eye on both of them.

Third phase

Once the first gargoyle is gone, the rest of the fight is much more pleasant. You can also see the twin blade's attacks coming quite easily and dodge them before you counterattack.

Summon a few ghosts to quickly remove the scratched gargoyle from play. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The second gargoyle can also spit poison, though, so be on your guard. The animation when he rotates the twin blade in his hand at lightning speed is particularly nasty. Stay away and wait until it's over.

Later on in the fight, the twin-blade gargoyle also likes to reach for his axe and smash it into the ground in front of him, or raise his leg and stomp on it. The same applies here as with the first gargoyle: dodge forwards at an angle and stay under its legs as far as possible.

Your reward for beating the Gargoyles are 30,000 runes, Gargoyle's Greatsword and Gargoyle's Twinblade.

Once the fight is over, you'll see a coffin in the background where you can lie down. It acts as a somewhat uncomfortable lift into Deeproot Depths, which is another underground area beneath the royal city of Leyndell.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our pages listing all of the Swordstone Key locations and all of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone locations too.