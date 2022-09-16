Genshin Impact 3.1 release date, 3.1 Banner and event details

Genshin Impact 3.1 release date and time along with banner and event details have been announced for the upcoming update, titled King Deshret and the Three Magi.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest patch, with the Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners featuring three new Sumeru characters and two reruns. There was also some information revealed about the second year anniversary plans, a new card game that will be introduced during the 3.3 update, and a Genshin Impact animation in the works!

Below, you can find out when the exact Genshin Impact 3.1 release date is, who the new and returning characters are, and what new events are getting added with the upcoming 3.1 patch.

On this page:

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1 release time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

Re-confirmed during the 3.1 livestream, developer miHoYo revealed that Genshin Impact 3.1 will release on Wednesday, 28th September. If following the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, then the 3.1 release time will be after approximately five hours of server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8).

As detailed in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream, barring any changes, the update schedule for future Genshin Impact patches are as follows:

Version 3.2 - Wednesday, 2nd November

- Wednesday, 2nd November Version 3.3 - Wednesday, 7th December

Keep in mind that these dates may change.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the 3.0 update: Cyno, Candace and Nilou.

Phase 1 begins with the Twilight Arbiter and Ballad in Goblets Banners, with new Electro 5-Star Cyno featured in Twilight Arbiter, and returning (S-tier) fan-favourite Anemo 5-Star Venti featured in Ballad in Goblets. Additionally, new Hydro 4-Star Candance will be the featured boosted 4-Star in both Cyno and Venti's Banners.

As usual, the Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other and be available from Wednesday, 28th September. The 3.1 Phase 1 Banners should then end two and a half weeks later.

In Phase 2 of the 3.1 Banners, we have Twirling Lotus and Secretum Secretorum, with Twirling Lotus featuring new character Hydro 5-Star Nilou, and Secretum Secretorum featuring returning Geo 5-Star Albedo.

All the new 4-Star and featured 5-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.0 update are:

Cyno (Twilight Arbiter Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

: New 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm. Candace (Twilight Arbiter and Ballad in Goblets Banner - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Hydro character who also uses a polearm.

: New 4-Star Hydro character who also uses a polearm. Nilou (Twirling Lotus - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

: New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword. Venti (Ballad in Goblets Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a bow, and is best used in a support and sub DPS role.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a bow, and is best used in a support and sub DPS role. Albedo (Secretum Secretorum Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword, and is best used in a sub DPS role.

There are also five new weapons coming to Genshin Impact in 3.1, with the new 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands polearm and 5-Star Key of Khaj-Nisut sword to be featured in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the next Epitome Invocation weapon Banners, respectively.

In addition to the 5-Star weapons, there are three 4-Star weapons being added to the Epitome Invocation pool in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. The new 4-Star weapons in 3.1 are:

Xiphos' Moonlight (sword)

Makhaira Aquamarine (claymore)

Wandering Evenstar (catalyst)

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 28th September and, then should be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners two and half weeks later, when the time will then come on 2nd November to prepare for the 3.2 update and a new set of Banners.

Genshin Impact 3.1 events

In addition to Act 3 and 4 of the Chapter 3 Archon Quest and Story Quests for Cyno and Nilou, we're getting five limited-time events during the 3.1 update to Genshin Impact.

We don't know the exact date each event will release just yet, but here's details on what you'll be doing for each of the five events in 3.1.

Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event

As well as learning the origins of Albedo, the Of Ballads and Brews event sees you unlocking four different gameplay modes: Autumn Crisis, Highwind Trial, Charity and Creativity, and Fecund Blessings.

Autumn Crisis is a combat challenge in which you are only able to use your normal attacks in - but you can pick up helpful bonus around the area to help get rid of the boars and complete stages of this task. Highwind Trial is another combat challenge, only this time you have to use a special 'Sublime Anemograna' to get buffs in order to defeat the tough enemies.

Autumn Crisis combat.

Charity and Creativity is a completely different experience, tasking you with running a shop! You'll have to complete some small quests to actually get the shop up and running, then when your shop is open, you'll have to manage your funds into three different priorities: product quality, business efficiency, and holistic service. Adjusting these three sliders until they're just right will result in you earning more 'Business Earnings'. You'll also be able to hire assistants to help you out.

Fecund Blessings is another sort of treasure-hunt challenge where you have to follow clues in order to locate 'Fecund Hampers' (chests) scattered about Teyvat. These hampers contain lots of different types of rewards, including decorations you can actually use to fulfil commissions for your shop in Charity and Creativity.

The rewards you can receive from Of Ballads and Brews include:

4-Star Missive Windspear polearm

Plume of the Changing Winds weapon refinement material (for Missive Windspear)

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event

The Wind Chaser event in Genshin Impact 3.1 is a domain challenge, where you'll need to create wind currents to navigate through its floating platforms and - similar to the character domains in the Summertime Odyssey event in 3.0 - only this time you need to collect 'Wind Coins' amongst other tasks. Wind Chaser can also be experienced with a friend in co-op.

The rewards you can receive from Wind Chaser include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event

In Star Seeker's Sojourn, you need to equip an event-exclusive gadget to 'search for Future Stars' and help out a child called Banu. It's another type of treasure-hunt challenge, as your gadget will indicate if a Future Star is nearby when you get closer to one, helping you to narrow down the search area.

The rewards you can earn from the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Talet level-up materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event

The Hyakunin Ikki event is back, taking place in Inazuma. This combat challenge divides six of your characters into teams of two. You can switch between characters and teams during the combat challenges, which you are encouraged to take advantage of, as a team's combat ability will decrease the longer they're on the field.

The rewards you can earn from the Hyakunin Ikki event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Genshin Impact Path of the Gleaming Jade sign-in event

This is the easiest event to complete in Genshin Impact 3.1, as you only need to sign-in for seven days in order to get ten Intertwined Fate! There are also other rewards as part of the Path of the Gleaming Jade event, like Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit.

You should also check your mailbox regularly during 3.1, as you'll receive an impressive 1,600 Primogems, x4 Fragile Resin, and two commemorative gadgets in honour of Genshin Impact's second anniversary.

There will be more anniversary announcements from the developers in the future, but for now, we hope you have fun during The King Deshret and the Three Magi update!