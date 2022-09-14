Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream date, time and what to expect from 3.1 Genshin Impact Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.1 is expected to continue the Traveler's journey in Sumeru, introducing new characters likely to be featured in the upcoming 3.1 Banners.

We'll cover the exact 3.1 livestream time and date in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banner characters from reliable leakers.

Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream date and time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream is on Friday, 16th September at 8am (UTC-4) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream time is at:

UK : 1pm (BST)

: 1pm (BST) Europe : 2pm (CEST)

: 2pm (CEST) East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US: 5am (PDT)

The 3.1 livestream will then go live on the official Youtube channel four hours later at 12pm (UTC-4).

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.1 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners

We'll have to wait for the 3.1 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been reliable leakers providing some information on the possible upcoming 3.1 Banners.

According to the usually reliable leaker Ubatcha1 on Twitter, Phase 1 of 3.1 will feature new Sumeru characters 5-Star Cyno and 4-Star Candace, with 5-Star Nilou featured in Phase 2 of version 3.1.

Lastly, before I continue with the 3.1 lines (I plan to finish them off today dw)



Cyno and Candace are in the first banner afaik

Nilou in the second — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 4, 2022

Going off information compiled by the saveyourprimos site, Cyno is an Electro Polearm user, Candace is a Hydro Polearm user, and Nilou is a Hydro sword user.

Just like with the character Banners, there is no official word on what the 3.1 weapon Banner will be in Genshin Impact, so we've just got information from leakers and beta dataminers to work off from now.

With this in mind, the unofficial Genshin statistics site Project Amber has the new 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands (polearm) and 5-Star Key of Khaj-Nisut (sword) listed as coming in version 3.1.

Cyno and Candace with their weapons.

If the leaks on the next weapon Banner and character Banners in Genshin Impact turn out to be true, then Staff of the Scarlet Sands will be Cyno's signature weapon and will run in Phase 1 of 3.1, and Key of Khaj-Nisut will be Nilou's signature weapon, so will run in Phase 2 of version 3.1.

If the information above turns out to be accurate, the character Banners we'll see featured in the 3.1 update include:

Debut of Cyno (5-Star Electro)

Debut of Nilou (5-Star Hydro)

Debut of Candace (4-Star Hydro)

As a reminder, none of these Banners and characters have been officially confirmed, so we'll have to see during the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream if the leaks were accurate or not.