Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper locations for Fecund Blessings event

Fecund Blessings is a mini-event included in the overarching Of Ballads and Brews event in Genshin Impact during version 3.1.

After checking out the notice board at the Weinlesefest Festival as part of Of Ballads and Brews in Genshin Impact, you'll unlock the first 'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Blessings clues, and can start hunting for those Fecund Hampers around Mondstadt.

You'll eventually get 'The Fest in Full Swing' and 'The Afterparty' Fecund Blessings clues as well, and you can get rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and even shop decorations to use in the Charity and Creativity mini-event from all three days of clues.

To help speed up your hunt, we've listed all Fecund Blessing locations below, and explained how the event and its rewards work.

On this page:

Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings event explained

To gain access to the Fecund Blessings event as part of Of Ballads and Brews, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 21 and have completed Razor's 'Lupus Minor Chapter: Act 1 - The Meaning of Lupical' Story Quest.

Once you complete 'Sounds From Afar', the first act of this event story quest, you will then gain access to the four mini-events that make up Of Ballad and Brews, including Fecund Blessings.

The last treasure hunt of Fecund Blessings, 'The Afterparty', unlocks at 3am (server time) on Wednesday, 5th October. You'll have until Monday, 17th October to complete it and all other Of Ballads and Brews challenges before the event ends.

As for the gameplay, for each Fecund Blessing treasure hunt day, you have to find eight Fecund Hampers by working out its location from their corresponding clues. These are basically treasure chests with differing rewards in each, but they look like a wine barrel adorned with flowers, in ode to Weinlesefest and Barbatos.

One of the potential rewards from each Hamper is shop decorations for the Traveler and Paimon's stall in Charity and Creativity. Equip as many as possible as part of the 'Shop Colors' challenge in Fecund Blessings to get even more rewards from the event.

Now that Genshin Impact 3.1 is here, and you can take part in Charity and Creativity during Of Ballads and Brews for a free Missive Spear weapon, explore the desert for new Dendroculus locations, and conquer the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain. If you're just starting your Sumeru journey, check out our pages on Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, Sumeru craftable weapons, the Universal Fungus Domain, and Nilotpala Lotus locations. For time-limited events, you'll have to be the right Adventure Rank, and as for spending those Primogems you can now Wish with Fate for Cyno. As always, you can visit our tier list, learn how Pity and 50/50 works, and see what the next and current Banners are. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to also check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes.

Genshin Impact 'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Blessings locations Day 1

There are eight Fecund Hampers to find as part of 'When The Music Sounds' in Fecund Blessings, all around Springvale and the city of Mondstadt.

All Day 1 Fecund Blessings locations in Genshin Impact.

The picture above shows all Fecund Blessing locations as part of 'When The Music Sounds' in Genshin Impact. For a more detailed look at their locations, here are pictures of all eight Fecund Hamper locations for Day 1:

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 1

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 2

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 3

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 4

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 5

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 6

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 7

'When The Music Sounds' Fecund Hamper location 8

Genshin Impact 'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Blessings locations Day 2

For the second day, there are eight Fecund Hampers to find as part of 'When The Music Sounds' in Fecund Blessings, all around the city of Mondstadt, its outskirts, and Starfell Lake.

All Day 2 Fecund Blessings locations in Genshin Impact.

The picture above shows all Fecund Blessing locations as part of 'The Feast in Full Swing' in Genshin Impact. For a more detailed look at their locations, here are pictures of all eight Fecund Hamper locations for Day 2:

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 1

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 2

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 3

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 4

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 5

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 6

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 7

'The Feast in Full Swing' Fecund Hamper location 8

We'll add all 'The Afterparty' Fecund Blessing locations when they become available and we find them.

If you'd like to know all of the rewards, challenges, and dates during Weinlesefest, then make sure to check out our Of Ballads and Brews page as well!