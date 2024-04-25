Today's Wordle hint and answer on Friday 26th April for 1042

It's Friday! So no matter what you're up to, take some time to figure out the Wordle answer for today, 26th April.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

This word has two different vowels.

There are no repeating letters in this word.

This word starts with 'V'.

Today's word can be used to describe something dull or something that's not lively.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1042 on 26th April 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is VAPID.

So, after two attempts I managed to get today's word 'VAPID' on the third guess (though the 'V' did nearly trip me up. Am I going to make a joke? Yeah I'm going to make the joke - you could say I was quite rapid at getting 'VAPID'. Anyone?... Oh that was slightly funny!

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

It's said that today's word 'VAPID' came from the Latin word 'VAPIDUS' that means flat or insipid, and it's thought that the modern iteration of the word began to be commonly used in the 1650s.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segment! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) This week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

Thursday 25th April (1041) - INTRO

- INTRO Wednesday 24th April (1040) - OVERT

- OVERT Tuesday 23rd April (1039) - ROVER

- ROVER Monday 22nd April (1038) - LASER

- LASER Sunday 21st April (1037) - JOLLY

- JOLLY Saturday 20th April (1036) - LUCID

- LUCID Friday 19th April (1035) - RAISE

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

What to play after Wordle

With your daily Wordle completed, the question is - what shall you play now?

You can, of course, try out the other word-based games offered by the New York Times, like Spelling Bee, the Mini Crossword and Letter Boxed. You can also take a crack at Connections, the daily Sudokus and Tiles - a rather additive motif matching game.

There’s also a range of games which have put a twist on the Wordle formula. Squaredle challenges you to find a series of words by connecting letters in a four by four grid. Meanwhile Dordle, Quorodly, Octordly and Sedecordle all keep to the standard Wordle, while increasing the number of words you have to find. The challenge comes in how your guesses count for all of the words, so you need to decide whether you’re going to focus on a specific word or try to solve multiple words at the same time. Thankfully, the number of guesses you’re given increases alongside the amount of words you’re expected to solve.

If you want a break from spelling though, try GeoGuessr. Here you’ll be given a picture of somewhere, anywhere, in the world and have to place a marker on where you think that location is. There’s even an Old School RuneScape version.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!