Gorgeous hiking adventure A Highland Song returns to the hills with free Harmony content update

A Highland Song, the acclaiming hiking adventure from 80 Days and Heaven's Vault developer Inkle Studios, is tempting players back into its rolling Scottish hills with its free new Harmony update, introducing new stories, new music, and more.

A Highland Song, which launched late last year on Switch and PC, tells the story of teenager Moira McKinnon who runs away from her life of relative seclusion on the edge of the Scottish Highlands after receiving a letter from her uncle inviting her to his lighthouse on the coast.

What follows is an often magical blend of gentle narrative and exploratory platforming ("deeply, richly evocative, poetic", is how Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell put it in his four star review) as players guide Moira along one of A Highland Song's many potential routes, each revealing new stories and secrets to encourage further playthroughs.

That's where the first new feature of A Highland Song's free Harmony update comes in, introducing a Landmarks system that lets players see the peak names and paths they've taken on previous runs to aid in their future discoveries. Additionally, today's update adds five new tracks from folk musicians Talisk and Fourth Moon, alongside a "few new story surprises" to discover.

To mark the arrival of A Highland Song's Harmony update, Inkle has knocked 30 percent off the game's asking price for a limited time. From now until 16th May, it's available on Steam and Switch for £10.49 instead of the usual £14.99.