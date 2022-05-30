Lego Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 making its way to a galaxy very, very close

Among the various announcements revealed this weekend as part of Star Wars Celebration, we got news of a Lego BD-1 from Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (arguably the best thing about the game) headed our way.

The new model, which is set to release on 1st August, will have 1062 pieces, and on completion will stand at 31cm. And he won't just be a static companion to add to your collection. Rather, he will have a head that can be "tilted back, forward and sideways for maximum cuteness".

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Teaser.

As well as the ability to pose BD-1, those who purchase their own little droid companion this summer will also get to experience other neat little inclusions, such as the back of BD-1's head being translucent to show the droid's mood and a display sign (see below). He probably won't be able to heal you like he does for Cal, however.

Lego BD-1 Model.

This BD-1 kit will cost £89.99 from the Lego store, and you can preorder it today.

As well as this new kit, we also got news on Fallen Order's sequel. It's called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and will be out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime next year. You can check out the new trailer for it above.

While there was little in the way of specifics to accompany this announcement, EA has confirmed the third-person action-adventure will once again follow the story of Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis, albeit five years after the events of the first game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced to be in the works - albeit without an official name at the time - in January this year. It's one of three star Wars projects currently in development at Respawn, the others being a Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with Bit Reactor (a studio made up of ex-Firaxis veterans), and a mysterious new Star Wars FPS.