PS Plus January 2023 monthly games leaked

The PlayStation Plus Essential January 2023 monthly games have leaked via the ever reliable Billbil-kun from Dealabs.

The headline here is the addition of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, which came out in November 2019 and is set to get a sequel, Jedi Survivor, in March. The addition of Fallen Order to PS Plus Essential next month is well-timed in that context.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review in video form.

Elsewhere, Bethesda's online-focused RPG Fallout 76 joins PS Plus Essential next month (it's already in the PlayStation Plus Extra tier). Just yesterday we reported on how Fallout 76 has an impressive 13.5m players four years after its disastrous launch. I imagine joining PS Plus Essential will only fuel the player count.

And finally, Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, hits PS Plus Essential in January.

Sony has yet to make its announcement, but this seems like a sure thing. Anything take your fancy?