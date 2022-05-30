The latest Star Wars novel makes a Final Fantasy 10 sport canon

If you're watching the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series and want yet more backstory, it sounds like you could do a lot worse than read this month's latest Star Wars novel, Brotherhood.

Brotherhood takes place during the Clone Wars, and stars both Anakin Skywalker and Kenobi off on another adventure. But it's the novel's cameos which have sparked some extra attention - seeing as they acknowlege a couple of well-known video games (thanks, GamesRadar).

For starters, Brotherhood apparently includes a "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" appearance by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order star Cal Kestis, who was but a youngling at the time of the novel's events.

Cal's back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

More intriguingly - and obscurely - Brotherhood also references Final Fantasy 10, by way of its fictional sport Blitzball. I guess this makes it Disney canon?

"There's a reference to a sport called Blitzball played in a local lake," author Mike Chen wrote on Twitter, confirming his inspiration.

"Blitzball is basically underwater hockey played as a minigame in Final Fantasy 10. As a former NHL writer, I freaking loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues."

Speaking of Cal Kestis, the red-haired Jedi survivor is set to return in a full sequel to Fallen Order next year. It's fittingly named Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and is expected sometime between January and March 2023.