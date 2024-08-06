Skip to main content

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets September release on PS4 and Xbox One

Plus, PC performance update incoming.

Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Image credit: EA
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
14 comments

A little over a year after confirming a last-gen release for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was in the works, EA has announced the action-adventure sequel will be launching for Xbox One and PS4 on 17th September. Additionally, improvements to the much-maligned PC version are coming.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor initially released for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC last April, picking up its story some five years after the events of 2019's well-recieved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This time around, Jedi Knight Cal Kestis is still picking a fight with the Empire, but developer Respawn has given him new Force tricks and expanded fight styles to help him through.

There's more, of course, but third-person sproinging around the gorgeously rendered Star Wars scenery, hitting baddies with lightsabers remains at its core.

Cover image for YouTube videoStar Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer
This is how it looked on current-gen systems last year.Watch on YouTube

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wasn't entirely convinced by Jedi: Survivor's "hit-and-miss action" when he reviewed it last year, but he still came away pretty positive about Respawn's sequel. "But - and a big but," he wrote, "I can't emphasise this enough - Star Wars: Jedi Survivor remains fundamentally really fun... It is always enjoyable to ping yourself around runnable walls and ziplines and now grapple hooks (I know) like a human pinball. It is much more desirable that Star Wars games have a little goofiness... Its lack of focus is what holds it back - and also what makes it such a blast."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will cost £49.99/$49.99 USD and feature "a variety of optimisations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles" when it launches for PS4 and Xbox One on 17th September. Pre-orders will receive the Hermit Cosmetic Set (inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hermit Lightsaber Set, and Combustion Blaster Set.

Additionally, EA says the PC version - which Digital Foundry called "the worst PC port of 2023" - will be recieving an update "in the coming weeks". This promises "enhancements to the game's technical performance, controls and more", as well as various quality of life improvements.

Read this next