Fallen Order sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor officially announced for 2023

Following a flurry of recent leaks, EA has officially unveiled Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. It's called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and will be out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC some time next year.

While there's little in the way of specifics to accompany today's announcement, EA has confirmed the third-person action-adventure will once again follow the story of Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis, albeit five years after the events of the first game.

The teaser trailer released alongside today's announcement doesn't reveal a whole lot more, but we do see Cal, lightsaber in hand and accompanied by trusty robot sidekick BD-1, flexing his action muscles as he remains on the run from the Empire.

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Teaser.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced to be in the works - albeit without an official name at the time - in January this year. It's one of three star Wars projects currently in development at Respawn, the others being a Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with Bit Reactor (a studio made up of ex-Firaxis veterans), and a mysterious new Star Wars FPS.

Expect more on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as its 2023 release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC approaches.