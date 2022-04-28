Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 reportedly out 2023 for PS5, Series X/S and PC

Respawn Entertainment's previously confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is reportedly now targeting a 2023 launch, and will be skipping previous-gen consoles in favour of a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC release.

That's according to VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in his latest Grubbsnax episode (as transcribed by VGC), who claims publisher EA and Respawn had initially been aiming to launch the Fallen Order sequel later this year, but that those plans have since changed and the game "is for sure now not coming out until 2023".

This later-than-planned release date combined with the decision to drop support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in favour of the newer consoles and PC means, according to Grubb, the development team won't "have to worry about trying to straddle these generation lines".

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S tested.

"It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world when you are in 2023," he added, "and you’re going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it’s actually okay to get a PS5".

According to Grubb, we could finally get a first look at Respawn's Star Wars Jedi sequel - which will reportedly be dropping the Fallen Order name this time around - during the Star Wars Celebration, being held at the Anaheim Convention Centre between 26-29 May.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, or whatever it ultimately ends up being called, is one of three Star Wars games currently in development at Respawn. One of these - a Star Wars first-person shooter helmed by Peter Hirschmann, who executive produced the original Star Wars Battlefront games - is supposedly being developed by the Medal of Honour VR team. The second project, a Star Wars strategy game, is being created in collaboration with Bit Reactor, the Maryland-based studio made up of veterans of XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis.