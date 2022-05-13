Fallen Order sequel reportedly called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Fallen Order sequel is reportedly called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

That's according to the ever chatty Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat, who confirmed a guess at the subtitle from the chat of the Grubbsnax Giant Bomb show.

You can watch the moment Grubb confirms the name in the video below (skip to 1:17).

What can we glean from the title of the game? Not much. But…

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

Watch on YouTube Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S - full next-gen release tested.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ends with protagonist Cal Kestis escaping from the clutches of Darth Vader. As one of the last remaining Jedi, Kestis is essentially on the run. You can see how this may be explored in Survivor.

This week, EA said it had four unannounced games set to arrive between January and the 1st April 2023, one of which is described as a "major IP". Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is reportedly due in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, would certainly fit the bill.