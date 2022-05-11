EA lists four unannounced games including "major IP" to launch before April 2023

EA has four unannounced games set to arrive between January and the 1st April 2023, one of which is described as a "major IP", it told investors last night.

The other three mystery titles include a "remake", a "sports title, and a "partner title" - likely meaning one of the various studios EA publishes games for, such as It Takes Two's Hazelight.

Alongside those, EA also has its upcoming (and final) FIFA game and Madden NFL 23 set for this autumn, before NHL 23 and the long-awaited Need for Speed turn up before Christmas. So, what could those mystery games be?

Watch on YouTube EA's first teaser for the Dead Space remake.

Perhaps most obvious is EA's upcoming Dead Space remake, which is set to launch "early next year" for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. EA has, of course, announced this is on the way - though it has yet to formalise a specific release date, which is likely why it remains unnamed in EA's financial results briefing.

For more on Dead Space, developer EA Motive is holding a fresh livestream this Thursday.

What about that "major IP"? Well, the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would certainly qualify - and is reportedly due in 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It's been a while - and it's not something particularly on our radar - but the "sports" game may be EA Sports College Football (as in American Football), which EA has previously said it was working on for a 2023 launch. Alternatively, we could be looking at another EA Sports UFC game - the last launched back in August 2020.

This just leaves EA's "partner title". For this, I like the suggestion of video game lawyer Richard Hoeg - an It Takes Two sequel called It Takes Three.

What would you like to see next from EA? Skate? SSX? Peggle 3?