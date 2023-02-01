Dead Space suit upgrade locations, including how to get the final Level 6 suit

Dead Space suit upgrades are essential to surviving longer while fighting Necromorphs aboard the USG Ishimura.

Equipping new Rigs not only raises Isaac's health and armor - allowing him to withstand attacks for longer - it also adds more inventory slots. This allows you to carry more weapons, health, stasis packs, and resources to sell for Credits at the Store.

To make Isaac as strong as he can be, we've detailed where to find every suit upgrade location in Dead Space, including the Level 6 Suit location.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake, so the locations and stats might differ if you're playing through the original.

Dead Space Suit Level 1 location and stats

The Level 1 Suit in Dead Space is unmissable, as this is the Rig Isaac has equipped at the start of the game. However, if you're playing on New Game Plus, Isaac will have whatever suit you had equipped last on.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 1 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 1 Standard Engineer RIG Chapter 1 Already equipped Free 12 None

Dead Space Suit Level 2 location and stats

The Level 2 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Ishimura's Store near the end of Chapter 1. It costs 10,000 Credits, but you don't have to buy it straight away if you don't want to.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 2 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 2 Standard Miner RIG Chapter 1 In the Store 10,000 Credits 18 5%

Dead Space Suit Level 3 location and stats

The Level 3 Suit in Dead Space is located in the EVA Prep Room on the Bridge, Floor 5, during Chapter 4. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 3 Suit for 20,000 Credits.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 3 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 3 Intermediate Engineer RIG Chapter 4 EVA Prep Room on the Bridge, Floor 5 20,000 Credits 22 10%

Dead Space Suit Level 4 location and stats

The Level 4 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Equipment Workshop in Mining, Floor 2, during Chapter 7. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 4 Suit for 35,000 Credits.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 4 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 4 Intermediate Miner RIG Chapter 7 Equipment Workshop in Mining, Floor 2 35,000 Credits 26 15%

Dead Space Suit Level 5 location and stats

The Level 5 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Locker Room near the Zero-G Gym in Crew Quarters, Floor 4, during Chapter 10. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 5 Suit for 60,000 Credits.

This is the last suit upgrade available in a standard playthrough.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 5 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 5 Advanced Engineer RIG Chapter 10 Locker Room near the Zero-G Gym in Crew Quarters, Floor 4 60,000 Credits 30 20%

Dead Space Suit Level 6 location and stats

The Level 6 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Ishimura's Store near the end of Chapter 1 while playing on New Game Plus. It costs a huge 99,000 Credits, but you don't have to buy it straight away if you don't want to.

Here's all the details and stats for the Level 6 Suit in Dead Space:

Suit Name Chapter First Found In Location Cost Inventory Slots Armor Level 6 Advanced Soldier RIG Chapter 1 (New Game Plus) In the Store 99,000 Credits 30 30%

