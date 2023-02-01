Dead Space suit upgrade locations, including how to get the final Level 6 suit
Rejig your Rig.
Dead Space suit upgrades are essential to surviving longer while fighting Necromorphs aboard the USG Ishimura.
Equipping new Rigs not only raises Isaac's health and armor - allowing him to withstand attacks for longer - it also adds more inventory slots. This allows you to carry more weapons, health, stasis packs, and resources to sell for Credits at the Store.
To make Isaac as strong as he can be, we've detailed where to find every suit upgrade location in Dead Space, including the Level 6 Suit location.
Please note that this is a guide for the remake, so the locations and stats might differ if you're playing through the original.
On this page:
Dead Space Suit Level 1 location and stats
The Level 1 Suit in Dead Space is unmissable, as this is the Rig Isaac has equipped at the start of the game. However, if you're playing on New Game Plus, Isaac will have whatever suit you had equipped last on.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 1 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 1
|Standard Engineer RIG
|Chapter 1
|Already equipped
|Free
|12
|None
Dead Space Suit Level 2 location and stats
The Level 2 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Ishimura's Store near the end of Chapter 1. It costs 10,000 Credits, but you don't have to buy it straight away if you don't want to.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 2 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 2
|Standard Miner RIG
|Chapter 1
|In the Store
|10,000 Credits
|18
|5%
Dead Space Suit Level 3 location and stats
The Level 3 Suit in Dead Space is located in the EVA Prep Room on the Bridge, Floor 5, during Chapter 4. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 3 Suit for 20,000 Credits.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 3 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 3
|Intermediate Engineer RIG
|Chapter 4
|EVA Prep Room on the Bridge, Floor 5
|20,000 Credits
|22
|10%
Dead Space Suit Level 4 location and stats
The Level 4 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Equipment Workshop in Mining, Floor 2, during Chapter 7. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 4 Suit for 35,000 Credits.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 4 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 4
|Intermediate Miner RIG
|Chapter 7
|Equipment Workshop in Mining, Floor 2
|35,000 Credits
|26
|15%
Dead Space Suit Level 5 location and stats
The Level 5 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Locker Room near the Zero-G Gym in Crew Quarters, Floor 4, during Chapter 10. Once you find the schematics, take them to the Store to buy the Level 5 Suit for 60,000 Credits.
This is the last suit upgrade available in a standard playthrough.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 5 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 5
|Advanced Engineer RIG
|Chapter 10
|Locker Room near the Zero-G Gym in Crew Quarters, Floor 4
|60,000 Credits
|30
|20%
We can help guide you through the Ishimura with pages on weapons and suit locations and stats, how to get Security Clearance Levels, the Scientific Methods side quest, and the Peng Treasure location. We've also got solutions to the comms array satellites and Centrifuge puzzles, a Trophy and Achievements list, and strategies on how to beat the Hunter, Leviathan, and Leviathan Remnant bosses.
Dead Space Suit Level 6 location and stats
The Level 6 Suit in Dead Space is located in the Ishimura's Store near the end of Chapter 1 while playing on New Game Plus. It costs a huge 99,000 Credits, but you don't have to buy it straight away if you don't want to.
Here's all the details and stats for the Level 6 Suit in Dead Space:
|Suit
|Name
|Chapter First Found In
|Location
|Cost
|Inventory Slots
|Armor
|Level 6
|Advanced Soldier RIG
|Chapter 1 (New Game Plus)
|In the Store
|99,000 Credits
|30
|30%
Good luck finding all the suit upgrades in Dead Space!