Dead Space Leviathan Remnant boss fight strategy

The Leviathan Remnant is an all-new boss in the Dead Space remake, which you need to fight as part of the story progression.

Formally known as The Slug, this Dead Space Chapter 8 boss is the name completely different to the original boss fight, utilising mechanics that are new to the remake, too. This means you can’t rely on your muscle memory to force your way aboard the Valor.

For more help exploring the USG Ishimura, we've got pages on weapon locations, how to get Security Clearance, and how to beat the Hunter.

On this page:

Dead Space Remake - DF Tech Review - This Is What A Best-In-Class Remake Looks Like.

Recommended equipment for the Leviathan Remnant

As far as boss fights go, this is a relatively simple one – you’re going to be using cannons with unlimited ammo, for the most part, but should the cannons be destroyed, you’re going to have to rely on long-range weapons.

This means the Plasma Cutter, the Pulse Rifle and the Contact Beam for the most part, but even if you run out of ammo, you can rely on the Kinesis to finish off the boss!

The other thing is that this encounter happens in a zero-gravity environment outside of the Ishimura, which means you’re fighting not only the boss, but your oxygen tank.

If you’ve upgraded your RIG’s oxygen capacity at all, you should have enough air to get through the boss fight. We managed with 90s of oxygen (normal difficulty), and still had half a tank after each of the three sections of the boss fight. How much you need will vary based on experience and difficulty settings, so do bear that in mind.

The Dead Space remake brings back the Peng treasure, and Hunter and Leviathan bosses, as well as reworking the comms array puzzle and the Centrifuge puzzle. New additions include Security Clearance Levels, weapon locations, and revised Trophies and Achievements.

Where to encounter the Leviathan Remnant in Dead Space

Right at the end of Chapter 8: Search and Rescue, you will have the mission 'Deploy the Antenna'. When you find yourself at this save point, you know you’re about to fight the boss.

This is your final save point before the boss fight begins.

If you haven’t already, make sure you’re equipped with any oxygen canisters you need, though if you’ve not struggled with the zero-gravity sections, you hopefully won't struggle with this one! You probably have the Plasma Cutter equipped, but if not, make sure you have at least one long-range weapon with ammo to spare.

Enter the Comms Maintenance room and click the panel reading 'Activate Long-Range Antenna'. You’ll be greeted with an enemy so enormously large it can actually fill the most troublesome of all holes: plot holes.

Filling in plot hole

The issue here is that the original version of this boss, The Slug, was believed to have attached itself to the Ishimura while it was in space. This presents a series of issues: first is the fact that Aegis VII isn’t known for its ability to blast necromorphs into space – how did it get there? That simply makes no sense, right from the off.

This is the new version of the The Slug – what’s left of the Leviathan after you space it in Chapter 6.

The next thing that provoked the ire of fans was the fact that The Slug, which is somehow now in space, got past the Asteroid Defence System (ADS) cannons that keep the Ishimura safe while operating in an asteroid belt. This is easier to explain – the cannons were offline earlier in the game – but it doesn’t get us past the first issue of slugs in space.

While this had been covered in a previous addition to the Dead Space universe, the 2023 remake ended the discussion once and for all, by simply stating that this is the remainder (remnant) of the Leviathan boss you previously purged from Food Storage. It seems that it caught hold of the hull on the way out, and is clinging on for dear life. Or death – however it works with telepathically linked necrotic biomasses.

How to beat the Leviathan Remnant in Dead Space

Below you'll find everything you need to know about defeating the Leviathan Remnant in the Dead Space remake:

The arena

Once you’re ready, proceed towards the airlock. Before you step outside, it’s worth taking a second to picture the arena you’ll be fighting in – especially if you’re worried about running out of air.

Cannons (and infinite ammo) are your friends.

Once you step outside, you’ll be greeted with a long platform running perpendicular to the airlock, with you smack in the middle. There are three cannons here: one in the middle, and one at either end. There are also several oxygen refill stations – both by the airlock and at either end of the walkway.

There are no ammo drops here, since the boss fight can be done without ever reloading your weapon.

The strategy

The immediate issue is that the Leviathan is back. The same tactics that you used a few chapters ago will work again – shoot the glowing bits (glowys) until they pop.

This time, however, we’re bringing out the big guns. Literally. You have three ADS cannons to aid you in battle. There are also three glowing spots to shoot – go figure.

Be aware that if you take too long, or if you pop a glowy, you’ll lose your nearest cannon, which will be destroyed by one of the boss’s tentacles. If this happens, you will need to fall back on your normal long-range weaponry, or your Kinesis. Think of it as practise for the upcoming Zero-G Basketball mini-game in Chapter 10…

Stage One

Make a bee-line straight for the middle cannon and connect your weapon targeting systems to it (click on the blue panel). From here, we’re going to shoot the glowys, just like we shot down the asteroids when introduced to the ADS cannons a few chapters earlier.

Rule one of video games is if it glows, shoot it or pick it up. In this case, shoot it.

Remember, instead of using L2+R2 to shoot (PS5 controller), you’ll be shooting at it with L2+X. Be careful not to waste ammo!

It’ll take 12 shots (Normal difficulty) – to both break through the armoured web around the glowy and then then pop the glowy. Simply aim and mash X until you see it pop.

Beware the odd tentacle coming your way to try to punch you out of the air. You can Stasis these to easily dodge them – you probably won’t dodge it just by strafing.

Stage Two

Turn around and grab some oxygen from next to the airlock. From here, you can go left or right. Facing the oxygen tank, we’re turning right.

A breath of fresh air.

Look at the far end of the platform – you’ll see a glowy covering your cannon. Shoot it a couple of times to gain access to the cannon. If you’re out of ammo, you can do this using the projectiles the boss shoots at you, but we recommend just shooting it as you approach.

While heading that way, you’ll notice that the Levathan is now sweeping the deck with a tentacle. You don’t want to give it a high-five; dodge it (Stasis it if you must) and link up with to the cannon.

Avoid the bombs the same way as you did last time you went toe-to-tentacle with this boss.

The plan is to repeat your tactic from Stage One, except this time (as mentioned), the boss will be shooting explosive projectiles your way. Feel free to grab them with Kinesis and return them to sender, but you should simply be able to strafe out the way with the left stick – as long as your back isn’t to the wall, you won’t receive splash damage.

We find it easier to simply ignore them, but the choice is yours!

Stage Three

Looking towards the Leviathan, there is some oxygen on the wall to your left. Chances are you could do with a top-up, so grab some after popping the glowy and then turn around to see the other end of the platform.

In true boss-fight fashion, the third and final stage of this encounter ramps things up again.

This time, the Leviathan has sent out a bunch of mines that you need to float past. They’re stationary, so just do your best not to hit them as you jet through space towards the final cannon, because the boss is still sweeping the deck. Be aware that these will explode as the tentacle sweeps them, so if you’re low on health, be careful!

There’s a glowy on the wall of next to your final cannon, covering another oxygen tank. Shoot it on the way in, even if you’re not short of breath, because you’ll need to top up your air immediately after the fight.

Activate the cannon and then do your thing – watch out for the mines, the projectiles and the tentacle punch, but if you’re quick enough, you should get away with it.

If you lose the cannon, swap to your cutter and shoot at the glowy, or grab the projectiles and RTS them if you’re low on ammo.

Once you pop the glowy, you can sit back and relax (oxygen permitting; otherwise top up your tank), and enjoy the fireworks! Head back inside after the conversation, save the game and finish the chapter!

Nicely done.

Good luck taking down the Leviathan Remnant!