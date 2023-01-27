How to beat Hunter boss in Dead Space

The Hunter boss is a regenerating enemy in both the Dead Space remake, and the original.

You'll have to run from the Hunter initially, but after you pick up the liquid nitrogen, Isaac is trapped in a room with the death-defying foe.

To save your ammo and health packs, we've detailed exactly how to beat the Hunter boss in Dead Space below. Although this guide is for the remake, the general strategy to beat the Hunter is the same if you're playing the original Dead Space.

How to beat the Hunter boss in Dead Space

Once you find the source of the broadcast and shut it down in Chapter 5, you'll be violently introduced to the Hunter.

The Hunter is a Regenerator-type of enemy, which means that you can't kill it with your weapons.

You'll be trapped with the Hunter in this room for a short while. All you have to do here is hold out until Daniels unlocks the door back to Imaging Diagnostics. Use Stasis and cut the Hunter's legs off to slow it down here.

Once the door is open, run away from the Hunter and follow the quest marker. You can pick up the Line Gun by opening a Security Clearance Level 2 door while running from the Hunter.

A short while later, you have to go to Cryogenics to get some liquid nitrogen. This is when the fight really begins, so keep in mind that you can only beat the Hunter while in Cryogenics.

Dead Space Hunter boss strategy in Cryogenics

As soon as you pick up the liquid nitrogen, the Hunter will appear again, and you'll be locked in Cryogenics with it. Nobody is going to open the door for you this time, so you'll have to work out a way to get rid of it on your own.

To beat the Hunter boss in Dead Space, you have to trap it in the cryo chamber with Kinesis, then freeze it from the control panel.

If you ever run out of Stasis, there's a recharge station in the northwestern corner of the room.

First of all, we recommend killing the smaller enemies in the room first so you can lure the Hunter into the chamber without getting hurt. Chop off their tentacles to kill them quickly.

Once the smaller enemies are dead, go into the cryo chamber until the Hunter follows you, then use your Stasis to freeze it. Take its legs off, then use Stasis again when the first runs out.

Lastly, quickly run to the corridor opposite the cryo chamber and use the control panel to freeze the hunter.

As long as the Hunter was inside the cryo chamber when you used the control panel, it will be frozen, then transported somewhere else, leaving a tissue sample behind for the 'Premeditated Malpractice' side quest.