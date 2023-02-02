Dead Space Master Override Rig locations for 'You Are Not Authorized' side quest

You need to find Master Override rig locations as part of the 'You Are Not Authorized' side quest to get the special clearance needed to open some locked doors and containers in the Dead Space remake.

Security Clearance Levels are a different thing, as they are acquired as part of the main story.

To help you get as many resources and helpful schematics as possible, we've detailed where to find all Master Override rig locations in Dead Space below.

This guide only applies to the remake, as there is no Master Override in the original game.

How to get Master Override in Dead Space

To get Master Override in Dead Space, you need to find seven Ishimura crew members' Rigs then make a master code in the Captain's Nest on the Bridge.

You will be able to collect all Master Override Rigs when you reach the Crew Deck area in Chapter 9.

You can find Dallas's Rig in Chapter 7 and try to open a Master Override locked door to start the associated 'You Are Not Authorized' side quest, or you can interact with a console in the Captain's Nest.

While you can find Rigs before picking up the side quest, we recommend starting 'You Are Not Authorized' first, as this allows you to track each Rig's exact location with your locator.

Once you've built the Master Override Code in the Captain's Nest, you'll then gain access to every locked door in Dead Space so you can get more resources and schematics for your weapons.

Hangar Overseer Voelkner Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

Voelkner's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located in the Flight Deck of the Hangar Bay - Cargo area of the ship, on Floor 1. It's in the Zero-G section outside of the ship, near the oxygen tank to the north.

If you're backtracking to get Voelkner's Rig, you can't follow the locator's directions, as the door to the Flight Deck will be locked. Instead, go out the door opposite the locked one and turn left. Go through that door and follow its path to the Rig instead.

You can unlock the Flight Deck door back by changing the circuit puzzle behind the giant fans back to the way they were. This leads you back to the hub room with the Store and save station.

Mining Supervisor Dallas Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

Dallas's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located in the Mining area of the ship as part of the story in Chapter 7. This is also where you get Security Clearance Level 3.

Chief Engineer Rosseau Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

Rosseau's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located in the small storage room of the Engineering area of the ship, on Floor 5. You need Security Clearance Level 3 to open the door, so the earliest you can get Rosseau's Rig is at the end of Chapter 7.

Comms Officer Bailey Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

Bailey's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located in the Comms Control Room of the Communications Hub area of the ship, Floor 2. You can get Bailey's Rig in Chapter 8 before or after fixing the comms array.

First Officer White Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

White's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located outside in Zero-G by the ADS Cannons in the Bridge area of the ship, on Floor 6. You might be able to get this in Chapter 4 after using the ADS Cannons, but we only spotted it after picking up the 'You Are Not Authorized' side quest and returning to the area.

Tram Supervisor Benson Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

Benson's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located in the tram corridors of the Bridge area of the ship, on Floor 4. It's accessed through the Crew Quarters door to the right of the Store in the Bridge, or by travelling through the Crew Quarters after gaining access to the area in the tram.

The earliest you can get Benson's Rig is in Chapter 9.

Lieutenant Commander Holt Rig location for Master Override in Dead Space

This is one of the trickier Rigs to find in the 'You Are Not Authorized' side quest, as it requires multiple steps.

Holt's Rig for Master Override in Dead Space is located outside in the East Grow Chamber of the Hydroponics area of the ship, on Floor 3. However, to uncover it, you first need to destroy four sacs on the tentacles covering the room.

First tentacle sac location

The first sac you need to destroy to get rid of the tentacles over Holt's Rig is right above the Rig's location, as you enter the room on Floor 3.

Second tentacle sac location

The second sac you need to destroy to get rid of the tentacles over Holt's Rig is over the side of Floor 3, but you need to use the lift to go down to Floor 2 in order to shoot up at it. Watch out for the Brute who will attack as soon as you reach the second floor for the first time.

Third tentacle sac location

The third sac you need to destroy to get rid of the tentacles over Holt's Rig is only accessible after you activate Zero-G.

To do this, insert the blue battery into the red slot by the circuit breaker on Floor 2. Then get the Deck Systems Keycard from the room opposite and switch the gravity off from the circuit breaker.

You can now fly up to Floor 4 to neutralize the Wheezer, then shoot the third tentacle sac.

Fourth tentacle sac location

The fourth and last sac you need to destroy to get rid of the tentacles over Holt's Rig is now visible opposite the Rig's location, as you enter the room on Floor 3.

You can now walk over to Holt's Rig on Floor 3 of the East Grow Chamber to add it to your collection.

Good luck finding all the Master Override Rigs in Dead Space!