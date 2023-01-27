Dead Space trophy guide, from how earn every achievement and hidden trophy to the Platinum trophy explained
Get to know the USG Ishimura like the back of your hand.
Dead Space remake features an extensive trophy list, filled with extra challenges and even a Platinum Trophy to earn.
Generally speaking, it's fairly straightforward to get all of the trophies and achievements in Dead Space remake, though it does require multiple playthroughs.
Below we’ve listed all of the trophies, including how to earn the hidden trophies and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy for Dead Space remake.
If you’re still deciding whether to play , we recommend visiting Eurogamer’s Dead Space remake review.
Dead Space trophy and achievement list
On PlayStation 4 and 5, Dead Space, aside from hidden trophies, has 39 trophies to unlock. If you’re playing on PC, then this will be 38 trophies as this platform does not have a Platinum trophy.
These trophies can be earned by completing side activities in the game, or by achieving special feats, such as completing the game only using the Plasma Cutter.
Below you can find every non-secret trophy for Dead Space:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Concordance Officer
|Collect all Trophies
|Platinum
|Welcome Aboard
|Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Lab Rat
|Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|All Systems Go
|Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Cannon Fodder
|Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|True Believer
|Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Greenhouse Effect
|Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|S.O.S.
|Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Strange Transmissions
|Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Wreckage
|Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Keeper of the Faith
|Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Betrayed
|Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting
|Bronze
|Exodus
|Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting
|Silver
|Final Regeneration
|Discover the Hunter's origins
|Silver
|Whole Again
|Pursue Nicole's investigation
|Silver
|Set a Benchmark
|Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above
|Silver
|Untouchable
|Complete the game in Impossible Mode
|Gold
|Trusted Contractor
|Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode
|Silver
|Full Arsenal
|Own every weapon in the game
|Bronze
|Built to Order
|Install every weapon upgrade
|Silver
|Autofire
|Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle
|Bronze
|Live with the Hot Ones
|Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower
|Bronze
|A Cut Above
|Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper
|Bronze
|Pusher
|Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun
|Bronze
|Eviscerator
|Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun
|Bronze
|Full Contact
|Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam
|Bronze
|One Gun
|Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter
|Silver
|Pack Rat
|Place 25 items in Storage
|Bronze
|Story Teller
|Collect 75 logs
|Bronze
|Legend Teller
|Collect 150 logs
|Bronze
|Merchant
|Collect all Schematics
|Bronze
|Marksman
|Dismember 50 Limbs
|Bronze
|Surgeon
|Dismember 500 Limbs
|Bronze
|Wishbone
|Rip off a dangling Limb using Kinesis
|Bronze
|Raise the Stakes
|Pin an enemy
|Bronze
|Freeze
|Use Stasis on 50 enemies
|Bronze
|Backbreaker
|Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack
|Bronze
|Maxed Out
|Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment
|Gold
|There's always Peng!
|Find the Peng Treasure
|Bronze
Dead Space hidden trophy and achievement list
There are nine hidden trophies to collect in Dead Space and here's how to get each of them.
Be aware that there are some spoilers in the descriptions of each hidden trophy.
Thankfully, you’ll earn the majority of these trophies naturally as you progress on your adventure. There are a few, however, which require you to complete either a certain task or special feat to earn.
Here’s every hidden trophy for Dead Space:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Front Toward Enemy
|Survive the Shooting Gallery
|Bronze
|Z-Baller
|Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball
|Silver
|Full Clearance
|Create the Master Security Override
|Silver
|Brute Force
|Kill a Brute
|Bronze
|Exterminator
|Kill the Leviathan
|Bronze
|Get Off My Ship!
|Kill the Leviathan Remnant
|Bronze
|Mindless Prey
|Kill the Hive Mind
|Bronze
|Marked
|Pick Up a Marker Fragment for the first
|Bronze
|Reunion
|See the Alternative Ending on any difficulty
|Silver
How easy is it to obtain the Platinum trophy in Dead Space?
Generally speaking, the Dead Space Platinum is fairly easy to get, although it does require multiple playthroughs. The hardest thing to do will be completing the campaign using only the Plasma Cutter, as it's not really recommended you play the game that way on your first playthrough. Marker Fragments can be tricky to find in New Game Plus, especially when you consider that the game will be more challenging by default.
It seems as though three playthroughs are recommended to go after the Platinum. This could take you up to 30 hours, depending on how long it takes you to clear certain areas at higher difficulties.