Dead Space break room codes, including sea shanty cheat code

Although largely faithful to the original, the Dead Space remake has a few tweaks and additions, including the unexpected secret break room codes you can enter to get unique rewards - like a rather grim sea shanty.

These Easter Eggs are interesting enough on their own, but they can also reward you with nodes to improve your suit or weapons, and help you finish off your text and audio log collections.

To get these rewards you need to perform a specific sequence of actions in the correct area, so we've listed the break room location, along with all break room codes in Dead Space, including the sea shanty secret cheat code.

Dead Space break room codes and sea shanty explained

To unlock the sea shanty secret Easter Egg and other rewards in the Dead Space remake, you need to perform secret codes while standing in a red circle in the break room.

There are only two ways to perform the secret code, and that's by stomping or meleeing. When you stomp and melee in the correct sequence inside the circle, a reward will spawn in the break room for you.

Although you can see these break room codes below, if you want to work out the codes for yourself, you can find two complete break room codes in:

Captain B. Mathius' room in Executive Crew Quarters, Floor 3.

Inside the circle in the break room.

The third break room code rewards you with the sea shanty, but it is broken up into six pieces around the Ishimura. With thanks to Jester on Youtube for helping fill in some of the blanks, here's where to find all the sea shanty code pieces in Dead Space:

Mining - Equipment Maintenance Bay.

Communications Hub - Maintenance Gondola.

Bridge - Water Purification Storage.

Crew Quarters - Behind the tram in Crew Quarters.

Hydroponics - Refrigeration Tower.

Flight Deck - Flight Control Center.

Another important thing to note about inputting the break room codes is that they might not work until you reach the chapter you were supposed to find the code in. Some have reported the codes worked for them after reaching Chapter 8, but it could be Chapter 10 as well, seeing as that's when you discover the captain's room in Crew Quarters.

If the sea shanty code doesn't work for you, you may have to complete the game first.

Dead Space break room location

To input the secret codes and claim your rewards, you first need to find the break room.

The break room is located on Floor 3 of the Bridge area in Dead Space. You gain access to it by using the 'Admin Systems and Comms Array' elevator in the Main Atrium of the Bridge.

Once you leave the elevator, exit the room, where you'll find the break room through the door just ahead on the right.

You won't be able to gain access to the Bridge and the break room until at least Chapter 4, when the story takes you there. However, keep in mind that you might need to reach certain parts in the story before inputting the codes will work.

Now that you've found the break room, it's time to enter those secret codes!

All break room codes in Dead Space

There could be more codes yet to be discovered, but so far we've found three break room codes, with a big thanks to Jester on YouTube for piecing together the third secret code.

Remember, you need to perform the codes below while standing inside the red circle in the break room the entire time. Don't step outside of the circle at any time, or it won't work.

With 'S' meaning 'Stomp' and 'M' meaning 'Melee', here's every break room code in the Dead Space remake:

Break Room Code Reward M, M, S, M, M, S, S, M, M, M, S, S x2 Nodes M, S, S, S, M, S, M, S, S, S, M, S Mysterious Text Log M, S, M, M, S, M, S, M, M, M, M, S Sea Shanty Audio Log

Have fun listening to the sea shanty!