17 years later, we're finally getting a Titan Quest sequel

Epic action-RPG Titan Quest is back for a new generation with a new sequel.

Picking up where its 2006's predecessor left off, Titan Quest 2 offers a "world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover", boasting an "exploration-focused campaign" and a "challenge fit for a hero".

You can check out the striking announcement teaser below:

Titan Quest II | Announcement Trailer.

"Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control," teases the video description (cheers, PC Gamer).

"She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself in Titan Quest II, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology.

"Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest in this upcoming action RPG from the creators of SpellForce 3. Featuring a flexible character system, meaningful loot, challenging combat, and online multiplayer in a handcrafted and immersive world."

Titan Quest 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. We haven't been given a specific release date, but Steam promises that the game is "coming soon".

"In essence, Titan Quest on Nintendo Switch looks and plays every bit like the 2006 original," I wrote when I reviewed the original game's Nintendo Switch port way back in 2018.

"While this might be exactly what some fans hope to hear, for others it may feel as though not enough's been done to reimagine this classic ARG for a 2018 audience playing on the go - all of which sadly makes it one of the Switch's more disappointing ports to date."