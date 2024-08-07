Knowing how to fish in Stardew Valley is important since it's both a key skill and money maker. There are, in fact, two fishing methods - using a fishing rod or placing a crab pot in the water.

Before you can start reeling in those scaly creatures though, it’s a good idea to have an understanding about the different fishing rods and tackle you can use. Not to forget about the various bonuses increasing your Fishing Skill can reward you with, including the Fishing Mastery rewards. This knowledge will then help you complete a number of the Community Center bundles.

So let’s start with a lesson on how to fish in Stardew Valley, before taking a look at fishing rods and, finally, the Fishing Skill itself.

How to fish in Stardew Valley As long as you have a fishing rod in Stardew Valley, then you can fish in any body of water you encounter. Fishing itself comes in the form of a mini-game that is divided into two parts - casting and catching. Casting Casting begins the moment you decide to use your fishing rod and decides how far you throw your fishing line out across the water. The length of your cast is determined by the small bar that appears above your hand when you initiate this action. Within this bar you'll find a line moving back and forth, from red to green. Ideally you want to cast when the bar is as green as possible. This will give you a longer casting distance, with the possibility of achieving a 'Max' cast. You'll know when a cast is 'Max,' because the word will appear on the screen. Wait for the bar to be green before you cast. Try to have as long a cast distance as possible, because the length of your cast does have a slight influence over the fish you catch and its quality. You'll also want to keep an eye out for a pool of bubbles in the water. Landing your cast in a pool of bubbles will encourage the fish to bite quicker and increase your chances of catching a rarer type of fish. Once you've cast your fishing line, all you have to do is sit back and wait for an exclamation mark (!) to appear above your avatar's head. When you see that !, it's time to reel your fish in by pressing the action button (different depending on which platform you're playing on). If you do this successfully, 'Hit' will appear on the screen. Seeing hit means you're about to reel in a fish. Catching With your fish on the line, the fishing mini-game will truly begin. The interface for this mini-game is divided into two important sections - the progress bar on the right and the fish bar on the left. The progress bar is on the right, while the fish bar is on the left. The progress bar marks how close you are to catching the fish; green means you're nearly there, while red means you're about to lose your prey. This bar can increase and decrease throughout the mini-game, so make sure you keep an eye on it. The fish bar contains the fish you're trying to catch, which will move up and down by the bar at a speed determined by how difficult it is to catch. This bar also contains a green rectangle, called the 'Fishing Bar,' that you control. The 'Fishing Bar' is controlled by pressing, holding and releasing the 'Use Tool' button. Pressing will make the 'Fishing Bar' raise, holding will keep it in position and releasing will make the bar fall. To catch the fish you need to keep it within the 'Fishing Bar', until the progress bar, on your right, is full. If you manage to catch a fish without having it leave the 'Fishing Bar,' then you'll achieve a 'Perfect Catch!' This will increase both the experience you receive from catching the fish and the quality of the fish itself. The trick to catching fish in Stardew Valley is to learn the pattern of their movements. Some fish will move very fast, bouncing up and down the bar, while others move more slowly, before making a sudden movement. The more you fish, the more accustomed you'll come to this rhythm and the easier fishing will become. Sometimes a treasure chest may appear during this mini-game. If you want this treasure you need to make sure it's within the boundaries of the 'Fishing Bar,' until a small, separate progress bar is filled. Fill in the Treasure Chest progress bar to unlock it. Doing this will unlock the treasure chest, but only if you catch the fish. These chests can contain artifacts for the museum to copper ore, so it's always a good idea to try and collect them. One of the main goals in Stardew Valley is to complete the Community Center bundles or, if you’re corporate minded, you can buy a JojaMart Membership. Fishing is a great way to earn money in Stardew Valley, especially if you decide to use crab pots and ponds. Throughout the year you’ll also be able to take in a variety of festivals, including the Egg Festival, Stardew Valley Fair and the Night Market.

Fishing Rods and Tackle in Stardew Valley explained You can't go fishing without a rod and, in Stardew Valley, there are four for you to choose from. These fishing rods are: Training Rod

Bamboo Rod

Fiberglass Rod - can equip bait - requires Fishing Level 2

Iridium Rod - can equip bait and tackle - requires Fishing Level 6 Willy will give you a Bamboo Rod. Even though it's the easiest to use, don't waste your time using the Training Rod, because it can only catch commonly found fish. Instead, use the Bamboo Rod that you receive from Willy after receiving his letter on the 2nd of Spring, until you unlock the Fiberglass Rod or Iridium Rod. Both of these rods allow you to attach bait, which makes it easier to attach fish when you're casting. The Iridium Rod, however, is far superior, because you can equip it with tackle. There are 10 different types of tackle that you can attach to the Iridium Rod and each one provides a different bonus. This tackle and the bonuses they provide are: Barbed Hook - causes the 'Fishing Bar' to cling to the fish you're trying to catch

Cork Bobber - slightly increases the size of the 'Fishing Bar'

Curiosity Lure - increases your chance of catching rare fish

Dressed Spinner - encourages fish to bite on your line when casting

Lead Bobber - prevents 'Fishing Bar' from bouncing when dropped

Quality Bobber - boosts the quality of the fish you catch

Sonar Bobber - shows which fish you'll catch before catching it

Spinner - slightly encourages fish to bite on your line when casting

Trap Bobber - slows down the decrease rate of the catch progress bar

Treasure Hunter - increases chance of finding treasure chests Each tackle lasts for 20 uses and, once it's broken, you can either craft or buy a new one from Willy's Fish Shop on the beach. Tackle can greatly improve your fishing, from making it slightly easier to helping you improve the quality of your catch. The Dressed Spinner, for example, will help you increase your profits, by helping you catch more fish in a day. It's especially essential when hunting down the Legendary Fish, because they can be very hard to reel in. The Trap Bobber is a great choice, because it helps sustain your progress bar. You can buy new fishing tackle from Willy's Fish Shop.