Stardew Valley Green Rain explained

Green Rain is a type of weather introduced in the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley and, just like the name suggests, sees some very strange water fall on the valley.

While worrying in real life, Green Rain in Stardew Valley can actually be a blessing. (Though some of the valley's residents may disagree with me.) The effects of Green Rain can make it easier to find both Moss and Fiddlehead Ferns thanks to the Green Rain Trees which appear during it. You may also find that the growth of normal trees has sped up a bit.

So when does Green Rain happen and what are the Green Rain effects in Stardew Valley?

When does Green Rain happen in Stardew Valley? Green Rain happens once every Summer in Stardew Valley and can occur on one of eight days throughout the season - 5, 6, 7, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 23. The exact day is selected at random, so there's a good chance you'll see the Green Rain fall on a different day every year. The day before the Green Rain arrives the Weather Forecast TV channel will report an 'anomalous reading'. Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe When you wake up the next day, the world outside of your window will be dark and a green hue will cover the screen. A message stating 'A green rain has descended upon the valley.' will also appear and you may have a letter from Gus inviting you to the Stardrop Saloon. Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe