Stardew Valley Green Rain explained
When Green Rain happens and its effects.
Green Rain is a type of weather introduced in the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley and, just like the name suggests, sees some very strange water fall on the valley.
While worrying in real life, Green Rain in Stardew Valley can actually be a blessing. (Though some of the valley's residents may disagree with me.) The effects of Green Rain can make it easier to find both Moss and Fiddlehead Ferns thanks to the Green Rain Trees which appear during it. You may also find that the growth of normal trees has sped up a bit.
So when does Green Rain happen and what are the Green Rain effects in Stardew Valley?
When does Green Rain happen in Stardew Valley?
Green Rain happens once every Summer in Stardew Valley and can occur on one of eight days throughout the season - 5, 6, 7, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 23. The exact day is selected at random, so there's a good chance you'll see the Green Rain fall on a different day every year.
The day before the Green Rain arrives the Weather Forecast TV channel will report an 'anomalous reading'.
When you wake up the next day, the world outside of your window will be dark and a green hue will cover the screen. A message stating 'A green rain has descended upon the valley.' will also appear and you may have a letter from Gus inviting you to the Stardrop Saloon.
Green Rain effects: What occurs during Green Rain in Stardew Valley?
While you're perfectly fine to go about your regular business when Green Rain visits Stardew Valley, there are a number of important changes which occur on this very special day. (Aside from the green hue which colours the valley and the inside of its resident's homes.)
The main change you'll see is that Green Rain Trees and weeds will spawn throughout your farm and the valley. Only the beach and the Calico Desert are safe from this new plantlife. You may also find that some of the Green Rain Trees on your farm may remain after the rain has passed, but those outside of your land will vanish. The Green Rain Weeds will also vanish, so don't worry about clearing them if you don't want to.
Both of these special plants are an excellent source of Moss, which can be used in various recipes and is needed for one of the Crafts Room Remixed Forest Bundles.
Green Rain Weeds have a chance of dropping Moss when cut and the larger version of these rocks can drop Mossy Seeds, which can be used to grow a Green Rain Tree.
Onto the Green Rain Trees themselves, it's important to note that there are three variants. The first two have slightly similar appearances to the regular trees growing throughout the valley - though there definitely have more foliage. You may find that these trees also already have Moss growing on them, which you can obtain by cutting them down. This may also net you Wood, Sap, Mossy Seeds and even Hardwood. Shaking one of these trees may also result in you earning a Mossy Seed.
The third type of Green Rain Tree, however, resembles a Fiddlehead Fern - one of the plants you can forge for during Summer. While Moss can't grow on these trees, you may get a Mossy Seed when shaking them. More excitingly, you can earn five Fiddlehead Fern from cutting them down and then additional Fiddlehead Fern and maybe some Mossy Seeds from the stump. If you grow one of these trees from a Mossy Seed and tap it, you can earn one Fiddlehead Fern every two days outside of Winter.
All three types of Green Rain Trees have the potential to spread seeds on your farm, so, even when the temporary trees have vanished, you may discover new ones growing on your farm.
Green Rain also has an effect on regular trees causing some of them to grow faster and increasing the chance of fully grown trees developing moss. Fully grown Oak and Maple Trees also have a higher chance of transforming into Green Rain Trees during the weather.
Outside of the plant life, Green Rain also has an effect on the valley's residents. During the first year, talking to some will reveal they're actually quite afraid of the new weather, but, from the second year onwards, they do seem to be growing quite used to it. Still, the majority of the villagers will remain indoors and, if they do go outside, it will be to visit the Stardrop Saloon. Though Demetrius seems to be quite interested in the phenomena, donning a hazmat suit to investigate further.
An extra bonus of Green Rain is that you can enter buildings whenever you like and even visit rooms which are usually inaccessible without meeting certain heart requirements. It's also important to note that you can't give villagers gifts during the Green Rain of Year 1, but you can afterwards.
Green Rain also has an effect on certain electronic devices. Your TV will display green static, the telephone line is down and both the Stardrop Saloon Jukebox and Mini-Jukebox will refuse to play.
Finally, the shipping summary at the end of the day will display a green fog and ominous storm clouds.
Hope you enjoy Stardew Valley's Green Rain!