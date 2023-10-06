If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stardew Valley creator teases an important addition in 1.6 - hats on cats (and dogs)

Meowdy purrdner.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shown more of what he's been working on as development on update 1.6 for the game continues.

The latest feature teased by Barone is maybe the most important one in the update - wearable hats for pets.

A range of headwear for pets will be available, including a very cute bow, allowing players to dress up their farm pets.

Putting a hat onto a Stardew Valley cat will surely be much easier than putting a hat onto my grandma's cat (he is not a fan), so I'll be relishing every opportunity I get to give hats to my Stardew Valley cat.

Barone hasn't given a release date for the 1.6 update yet, but we know it'll include a new major festival, new late-game content, and up to eight-player multiplayer on PC.

Barone has paused development on his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, whilst he continues working on the next Stardew Valley update, but shared some new screenshots showing four areas of the game earlier this week.

Eurogamer.net Merch