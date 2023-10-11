Stardew Valley concert tour visits London in April

Stardew Valley is bringing its first concert tour to London in April next year.

Festival of Seasons will begin in February 2024, touring North America and Australia before it reaches London. The programme has been curated by Stardew Valley creator (and composer) Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, and will showcase music from the game performed by local chamber orchestras.

The show will be divided into four sections, to represent the four seasons, and fans can expect to hear tracks such as Stardew Valley Overture, Spring (The Valley Comes Alive) and Dance of the Moonlight Jellies, as well as "plenty of surprises and fan-favourite deep cuts".

"Music is very important to me, so it's been really wonderful to see Stardew Valley's soundtrack resonate with so many people," Barone said in a statement accompanying the announcement of Festival of Seasons. "I'm really looking forward to seeing it performed live in concert in the Festival of Seasons."

Fans are encouraged to cosplay if attending the concert. There'll be some exclusive merchandise on sale at each show.

The full list of dates can be found on the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons website. Festival of Seasons will play London at Chelsea's Cadogan Hall on 29th April. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday (13th - here's hoping I get lucky) at 10am local time.

When not putting together a recital programme, Barone has continued development on Stardew Valley's 1.6 update which includes a new major festival and fashionable farm pets. Although Barone has paused development on his new project Haunted Chocolatier, last week he shared new screenshots of the game.