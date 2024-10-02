Two F-Zero games headed to Switch Online, including previously Japan-only release

Two F-Zero games are headed to Nintendo's Switch Online subscription, including a previously Japan-only release.

Both games launched on the Game Boy Advance and will be available on Switch from 11th October.

The first is F-Zero: GP Legend, which followed GBA launch game F-Zero: Maximum Velocity and was released in Europe in 2004. It plays similarly to the SNES original, but includes a Story mode based on the anime of the same name.

The second is F-Zero Climax, a sequel to GP Legend that was previously only available in Japan, also released in 2004. It's more of an expansion than a full sequel, but is notable for its Course Editor that allows players to create their own tracks using specific pieces.

F-Zero Climax was the last release in the series for 19 years, until F-Zero 99 arrived on Switch Online last year.

Speaking of, F-Zero 99 has received a new update with additional content that's available today.

There's a new Grand Prix Ace League, five new tracks (including some from the Satellaview), new machine decals, and an expanded Practice Mode. Additionally, some balance tweaks have been made to the Wild Goose and Fire Stingray machines.

Nintendo is also holding a one-year anniversary event, where players can earn 12 anniversary badges, backdrops, borders, and emotes.

➡ Expanded Practice Modehttps://t.co/NYi3QoTQ62 pic.twitter.com/AvWc5qgXUU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 2, 2024

I enjoyed F-Zero 99 when it was released last September, describing it as "a battle royale in a pinball machine".

It's great to see Nintendo updating the game further and including more games from the series in its Switch Online offering. Now all we need is a proper brand new game - wishful thinking?