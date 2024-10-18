Rare's much-loved Banjo Kazooie sequel, Banjo-Tooie, is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month.

The Nintendo 64 classic will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library on 25th October.

"Banjo-Tooie is now coming to the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online collection of games!" Nintendo teased.

"It's the bear-bird duo Banjo and Kazooie to the rescue! Magical minigames, perplexing puzzles, and freaky foes await them in the stages ahead – through ancient ruins, underwater realms, and even an amusement park of sorts."

