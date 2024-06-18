Mario & Luigi: Brothership bringing the action-RPG series to Switch this year

Kicking its latest Direct off with a bang, Nintendo has unveiled Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which is heading to Switch on 7th November this year.

Brothership marks the Switch debut of Nintendo's long-running action-RPG series, and the first brand-new entry since Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam appeared on 3DS in 2015.

Nintendo's Brothership reveal didn't offer much in the way of specifics, but it's described as a "sea-faring adventure that unfolds across mysterious islands", and there's promise of "evolved moves" for the Mario brothers when it arrives.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership announcement trailer.

Beyond that, it largely looks to be business as usual, aside from the cell-shaded visuals, which marks the first time the Mario & Luigi series has been in full 3D. There's exploration, platforming, mini-games, and more of the series' rhythmic turn-based combat - oh and plenty of familiar faces too.

Expect Nintendo to share further details in the run up to Mario & Luigi: Brothership's launch this November.