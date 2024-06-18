Watch today's Nintendo Direct right here with us

You thought the summer showcase festivities were over but - wahoo! - there's still one more to come: Nintendo Direct. The showcase will begin today (18th June) at 3pm UK time, and run for around 40 minutes.

I'll be covering all of the announcements from the show live, right here, keeping you up to date in case you can't watch it. But you can also watch the stream here and chat with us, of course. These things are much more fun with friends.

So, what are we going to see? Let's get the big one out of the way first: Nintendo Switch 2? No, unfortunately. Nintendo has already ruled that out. "There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation," said Nintendo, yesterday, while announcing the broadcast. This show will focus on the games coming to Switch in the second half of 2024 instead.

What are those games? Potentially, Switch ports for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Wind Waker HD. There's also a chance we'll see a release date for the lovely-looking Plucky Squire, and - whisper it - for the hallowed Hollow Knight Silksong, at long last.

See you at 3pm!