Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

Nintendo has announced the date and time for its next Direct showcase.

Those wanting to hear more about what the Mario maker has in store over the coming months can tune in on 18th June, at 3pm. The Direct will be available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube channels.

The company has not laid out specifics for what we can expect during tomorrow's broadcast, merely stating it will be "focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024" and "there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation".

Perhaps we will finally see something from those long rumoured Switch ports for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Wind Waker HD. Or, maybe a release date for the delightful looking The Plucky Squire, which was noticeably absent from Devolver's own showcase earlier this month. I will whipser this one. What about... Silksong?

I suppose we will have to wait and see. We here at Eurogamer will be covering, so stay tuned for more!

Back in May, Nintendo officially discussed what the world has dubbed the Switch 2 for the first time, stating it would make an announcement within this fiscal year, but not during its June presentation.

Tomorrow's Nintendo broadcast will round out the summer's showcases from the big three. At PlayStation's showcase, the company announced Atro Bot for PlayStation 5, among others.

Xbox, meanwhile, gave us a closer look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a new teen drama game known as Mixtape and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, to name but a few.