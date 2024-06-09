We Happy Few developer's South of Midnight launches 2025

Compulsion Games, developer of We Happy Few, showed more of its upcoming adventure game South of Midnight during the Xbox Showcase this evening - and let us know the project will arrive for PC and Xbox Series X/S at some point next year, in 2025.

A meaty trailer showed off stylish action as well as a bit of gameplay, as its heroine scampered around the bayou, rode a big talking fish, dodged a titan-sized alligator and clambered up a church tower to ring a ruddy large bell.

Throughout, South of Midnight looked visually stunning - especially impressive as the environment magically changed from tangled toxic branches to lush surroundings.

It's a shame we have to wait until 2025, but this one looks it'll be worth the wait. And, of course, it's on Xbox Game Pass day one.