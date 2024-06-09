Indy heads to the Himalayas in new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle teaser

At this evening's Xbox showcase, Bethesda and developer Machine Games gave us all another little peek at Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

The team shared a look at what it calls a "pivotal cinematic", in which Indy and his sidekick (for this game at least) Gina "make a startling discovery in the Himalayas". There is a kerfuffle over a stone, and of course, some explosions and bad guys getting thrown off cliffs.

You can check it out for yourself below.

"Grab your hat and whip and prepare to embark on an epic, globetrotting adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," reads the official blurb. "Become the legendary archaeologist and face off against sinister forces as you fight to uncover the truth behind one of history's greatest mysteries."

Machine Games and Bethesda did not share a release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The current line is still that the game is coming at some point this year, and when it does arrive, it will be available across Xbox Series X/S and PC. This includes day one with Game Pass.

Elsewhere this evening, we got a look at a new teen drama game known as Mixtape, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight and Doom: The Dark Ages, to name but a few. Did anything here catch your eye?