Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker Switch ports reportedly set for reveal in September

Nintendo is poised to reveal Switch ports of Wii U's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and The Wind Waker HD according to a new report, with the announcement said to arrive as part of a new Nintendo Direct in September.

That's according to GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and the ever-leaky Jeff Grubb who, speaking during Grubb's latest Game Mess podcast (thanks VGC), claimed to be "very, very sure" the dual Zelda port announcements were on the way.

"100% there is a Nintendo Direct in September," said Grubb. "I think there's going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing, I think this is going to be a Zelda blowout for Nintendo."

Although Grubb admitted there was still some uncertainty around the exact nature of the Direct - whether it would be a general Direct, a Mini Direct, or a Partner Direct - "the things we've been hearing is that there would be some Zelda stuff there. And the specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch."

Beyond that, Grubb could only speculate on what the Direct might bring, once again discussing the possibility of an announcement for the much-rumoured Metroid Prime 1 remaster and maybe even the final name for next year's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2.

For now though, it's a waiting game until Nintendo is ready to share more.