The Artful Escape developer's next is teen drama Mixtape

Annapurna revealed new teen drama game Mixtape from the developer of The Artful Escape, featuring skateboards, romance, and an iconic soundtrack.

Developer Beethoven and Dinosaur's next game was shown at the Xbox Game Showcase: a coming-of-age action adventure game with a soundtrack featuring DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, and more.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The plot will follow three teens in Northern California as they leave high school, taking inspiration from classic movies and full of nostalgia.

With a bright and colourful stop motion art style and vintage soundtrack, this was a real stand out from the Xbox Game Showcase.

However, it's set for release across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation, and PC (Windows, Steam) in 2025.