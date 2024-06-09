Unpacking developer shows off musical Captain Toad-like puzzler Tempopo

Singing roses, warbling willows, trumpeting daffodills. From rearranging furniture to creating a musical garden, here's a first proper look at Tempopo - the next project from Australian indie developer Witch Beam, studio behind the brilliant Unpacking.

A melody-infused puzzle game, it sees you collecting a garden of musical flowers across 60 whimsical floating 3D levels that look a little similar to Nintendo's own Captain Toad.

Tempopo is set to launch later this year for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (yes, curiously there's no mention of a PlayStation release for now).

"Use your wits or trial and error to find the perfect configuration, solving puzzles with inventive solutions involving multiple Tempopo performing different roles," Witch Beam's description of the game reads. "Once returned to Hana's garden, the flowers put on a unique musical performance for players to enjoy."

Unpacking was Eurogamer's Game of the Year for 2021, and remains a solid favourite around these parts for its subtle storytelling and mindful gameplay. Eurogamer previously sat down with Witch Beam to discuss the making of its "weird", queer, BAFTA-winning game.