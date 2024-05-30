Silent Hill 2 Remake releases on PS5 and PC this October

At this evening's State of Play, we got another look at Bloober's upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

Perhaps learning from its previous combat-focused tease, the Silent Hill 2 Remake team went down the more atmospheric route for this trailer. Gone were the parkouring nurses from yore, and in its place we got crumbling gravestones, creaking floorboards and plenty of fog. After all, this is Silent Hill!

The trailer gave us all a closer look at James, the game's protagonist. He is trying to get to Silent Hill, having received a letter from his deceased wife. "James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time," the trailer description reads. You can check it out below.

In addition to setting the tone, we also got a release date for the upcoming remake. Silent Hill 2 is set to launch on 8th October, across PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It is available to pre-order now.

Following on from Sony's State of Play, we got a further look at Silent Hill 2's remake during the Silent Hill Transmission broadcast. Here, we got a much better idea of the gameplay, with James investigating the titular setting.

It is all suitably ominous, as you can see in the video below.

Elsewhere this evening, we got a look at Concord - Sony's take on a 5v5 sci-fi shooter with Guardians of the Galaxy vibes - and a new Astro Bot game.