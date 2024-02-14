Even Bloober Team wasn't a fan of Silent Hill 2 Remake's combat-focused trailer

Bloober Team's CEO has said he understands the critism around the recent Silent Hill 2 Remake trailer, which didn't "capture the spirit of the game".

The trailer in question was a combat-focused marketing beat by publisher Konami, and as Matt said at the time, combat is not exactly the first thing you think of when you think of Silent Hill 2. It probably isn't even the second or third. And yet, this was what Konami decided to hone in on during PlayStation's recent State of Play.

However, reactions afterwards weren't exactly enthusiastic. "The nurse vaulting over the wall like it's a tactical shooter is hilarious," one comment under the original trailer reads. Another remarked the game looks more like it's from 2014, than 2024. Others said it looked more like a fan-made remake.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Silent Hill 2 - Combat Reveal Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

Now, Bloober Team studio head Piotr Babieno has admitted he understands the criticism that followed this particular Silent Hill 2 Remake trailer. In an interview with inwestorzy.tv - as reported by Eurogamer Poland - Babieno said Bloober is not responsible for the game's marketing. That side of things is handled by Konami, the exec said, while stating the recent combat trailer did not "capture the spirit of the game".

"It's not the spirit of what used to be, or what we're creating now," he said. Babieno added the studio is working to "fully capture this romantic vision of a game that debuted 22 years ago", and that when players see real gameplay and "a real game" they will "judge it in a completely different way."

This is not the first time Bloober has taken a shot at Konami. Late last year, the studio suggested the prolonged silence on Silent Hill 2 Remake's status was the publisher's fault, stating: "Communication is definitely part of their job." At this time, the developer assured fans that its Silent Hill 2 remake was "progressing smoothly".

We still don't have a release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake, however a PlayStation Blog post from January suggested the game was aiming to launch in 2024.