Silent Hill 2 Remake has been quietly updated on Steam

As we creak ever closer to spooky season and a possible second Silent Hill Transmission – the last was just before Halloween 2022 – it seems Bloober Team has quietly been updating the backend of Silent Hill 2 Remake's Steam page.

In fairness, the store description and its accompanying tags have been tweaked routinely throughout the year, but according to Steam DB, there's been a flurry of activity through September and now October, including confirmation of language subtitles (Brazillian, Portuguese, and Ukrainian), tags, and Steam achievements, hinting that the in-game achievements have been finalised and signed off. The store assets and images have also been refreshed, too.

Everything We Know About Silent Hill - A SEQUEL, A REMAKE, A FILM & MORE.

Concrete proof that an update or release is imminent? Hardly. But it's one of the strongest signals yet that development has entered the final straight, and the "coming soon" on the game's Steam page is accurate. Here's hoping we'll get a long-overdue update from Konami in the next week or so.

After what felt like an eternity of leaks, Konami officially revived its long-dormant Silent Hill series last year, starting with remake of horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2, which is being developed by Bloober Team for PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive.

Silent Hill 2 Remake will be Bloober Team's contemporary take on Konami's seminal second Silent Hill instalment, which was first released back in 2001, and follows James Sunderland and his town-wide search for his wife three years after she died.

Information about Steam achievements, Brazilian and Ukrainian subtitles has been added to the Silent Hill 2 Remake Steam page pic.twitter.com/fA0gvEIUny — Lost in Silent Hill (@LostinSilentH) October 6, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bloober Team - the studio behind the likes of The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Observer - had been rumoured to be involved in a Silent Hill revival as far back as June 2021, when it announced a partnership with Konami to create a new game. Rumours that the project would be a Silent Hill 2 remake began to coalesce following a series of leaks in 2022.

ICYMI, the first of Konami's comeback titles for the Silent Hill series, Silent Hill: Ascension.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive streaming game where players will be able to affect the outcome of the story by voting on what happens next.

Although Konami and Genvid have mostly kept details on Ascension hush until now, pre-registrations on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for the game are live and suggest it'll begin on 31st October.